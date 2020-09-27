Gwyneth Paltrow proudly stripped down and posed nude to celebrate her 48th birthday on Sunday, September 27, but there was one person who wasn’t wowed by the Oscar winner’s killer curves — her daughter, Apple Martin.

“In nothing but my birthday suit today… thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop ‘s insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off. #goopgenes,” Paltrow captioned a photo that showed her showing off her abs and toned legs while posing naked in a garden.

While Vanessa Hudgens commented, “Wow,” Courteney Cox wished her pal a happy birthday and wrote, “What a beautiful girl you are and inspiring in so many ways.”

“Way to photoshop your face on my body!” Ali Wentworth joked, and Naomi Campbell commented, “You got it !! Flaunt it.”

But Paltrow’s daughter with ex-husband Chris Martin didn’t appear to be too pleased and commented on the post with one word: “MOM.”

Paltrow responded to her 16-year-old’s comment with three laughing-crying emojis, while Rob Lowe‘s son Johnny Lowe wrote that he was “praying” that his mom, Sheryl Lowe, “doesn’t get any ideas from this…”

Producer Brad Falchuk paid tribute to his wife on Sunday, sharing a photo on Instagram of his Paltrow chilling with her feet up on a sofa.

“This bada– is 48 today,” he wrote. “She makes pizza from scratch, is never late for cocktail hour, makes looking good annoyingly easy and never skips an opportunity to put an a–hole in his place. She makes friends feel like family and family feel like friends. Trust me, she’s the best. Happy, happy, happy birthday, Beauty. I love you. PS – if anyone reading this wants to get Gwyneth something for her birthday, please VOTE! Register your friends to VOTE! Drive people to the polls! She absolutely loves it when you VOTE!!”

Paltrow and Falchuk met on the set of Glee in 2014 when she played Holly Holliday. Falchuk was a cocreator of the series. Us Weekly confirmed in 2017 that the pair were engaged, and they wed in September 2018.

The Shakespeare in Love actress was married to Coldplay singer Martin for 10 years before their split in 2014. In addition to Apple, they share son Moses, 14.