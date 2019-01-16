More exes should consciously uncouple! Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about her close relationship with Chris Martin following their March 2014 split.

“I think we’ve managed to really stay a family,” the Avengers: Infinity War actress, 46, told ES Magazine in an interview published on Wednesday, January 16. “Chris is a very close friend. I see him every day, I talk to him every day.”

Paltrow also explained where the exes stand in their coparenting efforts. “[The divorce] was very difficult, but I think you see in the children that they got through it, so I am proud of us, I really am,” she noted. “We kept to our commitment that we would put the children first.”

The Goop founder and the singer, 41, share daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12.

Paltrow has since married Brad Falchuk, who has two children of his own with ex-wife Suzanne Falchuk. However, she has been vocal about choosing not to expand the newlyweds’ family. “Good lord, no. I’m too old,” she told ES Magazine. “It’s great that women are able to have babies late into their 40s, but … I mean, pfffff. I don’t think I could be up all night. I wouldn’t survive.”

The Oscar winner and the 47-year-old American Horror Story producer tied the knot in September 2018 at her East Hampton, New York, home.

Ahead of the nuptials, Paltrow revealed that at one time she “really wanted another” child. However, she insisted during a May 2018 interview on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show that she and Falchuk were “on the same team” with the matter, adding, “Neither of us want more kids.”

The Sliding Doors star previously spoke out about the aftermath of her divorce from Martin, who has been dating Dakota Johnson since October 2017. “I think Chris and I are very like-minded and that we really were disappointed that our marriage wasn’t going to work,” Paltrow explained during a September 2018 episode of her “Goop” podcast. “We weren’t going to have the thing where you’re married to the parent of your children for the rest of your lives.”

