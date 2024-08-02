Halle Berry is requesting a court order regarding her shared custody arrangement with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

In court documents filed on Wednesday, July 31, Berry, 57, alleged that there are several matters that “concern [her] greatly” regarding Martinez, 58, and coparenting plans for son Maceo, 10.

“The first concern is Olivier’s continued unilateral decision-making with respect to Maceo’s education and extracurricular activities, without my prior knowledge and consent, even though Olivier and I share joint legal custody of Maceo,” according to court docs obtained by Us Weekly. “The second concern is that Olivier consistently places Maceo in the middle of Olivier’s anger toward me and in the middle of our conflict.”

Berry further claimed that Martinez has refused to accept her relationship with Van Hunt, whom she’s been dating since 2020. According to the Oscar winner, Hunt, 54, “plays an important role in Maceo’s life.” (Berry also shares daughter Nahla, 16, with ex Gabriel Aubry.)

Related: Halle Berry and Boyfriend Van Hunt's Relationship Timeline Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez […]

“Olivier’s lack of acceptance of Van has resulted in Olivier refusing to permit Maceo to work in a family therapy setting with me and Van as a means to continue to create a healthy environment for our son within the structure of a blended family,” she alleged in her filing.

Berry and Martinez met on the set of 2010’s Dark Tide, getting married three years later in July 2013. They split in October 2015 and were declared legally single the next year.

Us previously confirmed in August 2023 that Berry and Martinez agreed to share legal and physical custody of Maceo, planning to alternate custody on weeks and weekends. Berry was also ordered to pay Martinez $8,000 per month in child support, as well as an additional 4.3 percent of any income she receives over $2 million. Berry covers all funds pertaining to Maceo’s school tuition, extracurricular activities and health insurance.

Earlier this year in May, Berry filed court documents revealing her and Martinez’s intentions to attend joint coparenting therapy sessions to foster an amicable environment for Maceo’s sake. In her July motion, Berry claimed that Martinez refused to “follow court orders” and that they only went to four court-ordered mediation sessions.

Related: Former Couples Who Coparent Together After Breakups Making it work! Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner and more former celebrity couples have different ideas about how to raise kids — but that hasn’t stopped them from prioritizing coparenting for the sake of their children. “You have to be on the same page,” the actress told Today.com in November 2017 of raising Violet, Seraphina and […]

“Olivier unilaterally decided to defer coparenting therapy altogether until September because he was traveling to France in the month of July and because his brother will be visiting him in the month of August in Los Angeles,” the docs claimed. “Olivier has effectively unilaterally decided to take ‘the summer off’ even though all coparenting sessions with [the therapist] occur over Zoom, irrespective of where the parties are in the world. He similarly refuses to complete the necessary paperwork that would allow the coparenting therapist to speak to necessary third parties.”

Berry’s attorneys further argued that the actress has “tried everything to foster a better coparenting relationship” with Martinez and that his alleged delays continually allow him to “interfere” with Berry’s connection to Maceo “without repercussion.”

“Olivier has usurped the entire therapeutic process by refusing to engage and depriving the coparenting therapist of what she needs to move the process forward,” Berry’s docs stated, adding Martinez’s behavior is “problematic.”

“Rather than support, she is met with resistance and conflict,” the docs add.

Martinez has not publicly addressed any of Berry’s legal claims and his lawyer had no comment. His legal team has asked that Berry’s motion to force Martinez to resume coparenting therapy sessions be denied.