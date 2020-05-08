Hannah Ann Sluss Seemingly Lets Peter Weber 'Off the Hook' After Split

New season of life. Hannah Ann Sluss shared an update on her state of mind following her broken engagement from Peter Weber.

“Happiness is on me, so you’re off the hook,” the Bachelor alum, 24, captioned a sunny Instagram photo of herself on Thursday, May 7.

Earlier in the day, Sluss seemed to reveal that she is still single, despite romance rumors with NFL player Mason Rudolph. “My next boyfriend will have to love going to Disneyland… it’s like a requirement,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

The model has not been shy about her feelings toward Weber, 28, since they split after getting engaged during season 24 of The Bachelor. He tried to make it work with Madison Prewett post-finale, but they decided not to give their romance another go.

Sluss was linked to Rudolph, 24, in April when they were spotted grabbing coffee together in Los Angeles. She addressed the relationship speculation by taking a jab at the Bachelorette alum. “THE UPGRADE OF THE CENTURY,” a fan commented, which she then “liked.”

The Tennessee native teased in April that she wants her future significant other to be “the opposite” of Weber. “Gosh, my type changes after, like, with every guy that I’m interested in,” she admitted during an episode of the “Your Favorite Thing” podcast. “OK, the next guy I’m looking for — the type, I want him to be very hunky. I want him to be very manly. Very, very decisive. Very independent.”

As for Weber, Us Weekly broke the news last month that he is “fully dating” Kelley Flanagan while quarantining with her in Chicago. Earlier this month, he raved via Instagram that he “finally got it right” with the 28-year-old lawyer.

Sluss confessed in March that she “wasn’t that surprised” to find out that the two were seeing each other again after the show. “I mean, I’ve moved on, Peter’s moved on — we’re both able to do what we want,” she said on Lights Out With David Spade. “Also, in regards to Kelley, I met her through the show. We were friends and we were dating the same guy, so me seeing her with someone that I had dated, it doesn’t really make me as upset if it wasn’t for any other circumstance.”

She added: “They can choose to do what they want to do. I’m just glad that I’m out of the love triangle, love square. It’s a square now.”