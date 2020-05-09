Dodged a bullet? Hannah Brown‘s mom, Susanne Brown, appeared to throw some shade at Bachelorette winner Jed Wyatt while celebrating her son Patrick’s sobriety.

“Thank you God for letting him stay with me a little bit longer,” the mom of two captioned a picture of herself with her son, 23, via Instagram on Friday, May 8. “You listened to my prayers and he is going to have a wonderful life. Best Mother’s Day anyone could ask for and I don’t have a son in law that hurts my ears when he sings!!! 🙏 answered!!!”

Hannah, 25, quipped back in the comments, “Mother. we should probably make some edits to this.“

The latter part of her mom’s post appeared to be a dig at Wyatt, 25, who admitted on season 15 of The Bachelorette that he joined the show to promote his country music career. However, after meeting Hannah, the Tennessee native said that he found himself developing real feelings for her.

Hannah gave Wyatt her final rose and the couple got engaged on the show in Greece. The former beauty pageant queen later broke off the engagement after she learned that Wyatt had a girlfriend before going on her season. Hannah explained during her After the Final Rose interview with Chris Harrison that she couldn’t continue a relationship with the musician.

“When that trust was broken, my feelings really just were broken with that,” she told Wyatt in June 2019. “I don’t love you like that anymore.”

Shortly after the finale, Hannah was spotted having an overnight date with Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron. Their reunion was short-lived as the former general contractor began a brief two-month fling with Gigi Hadid. Hannah and Cameron, 27, reconnected months later while quarantining together, but a source told Us Weekly in March that the twosome are “just friends.” Wyatt, for his part, has moved on with girlfriend Ellen Decker.

Hannah revealed in April that she is currently single. While her dating life has been on pause, the University of Alabama alum has been focusing on family. Her brother, Patrick, opened up in March that he had suffered an overdose and spent time in a rehab facility. One month later, he celebrated his birthday and his sobriety.

“Feeling more free then ever being 23 (Get it? No? Okay I tried),” he wrote in April via Instagram. “On a serious note I am so thankful to leave behind a life of terrible decisions that was keeping me tied down from moving closer to God. Even though I am l leaving that life behind I will always remember the lessons a learned along the way and remember who I DON’T want to be anymore. 23 is my year to self-heal, self-love, and use my story to help people.”

Hannah showed her support by posting a video via Instagram of herself waking up her brother and singing “Happy Birthday” to him.