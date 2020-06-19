Heather Locklear is engaged to on-again, off-again boyfriend Chris Heisser after a years-long rocky relationship, Us Weekly can confirm.

Engagement speculation began after the actress, 58, was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand in photos published by the Daily Mail on Friday, June 19. In the shots, she was seen running errands in California.

Locklear and Heisser, 58, were high school sweethearts in the ‘70s. They reunited in 2017 and rekindled their romance. However, their relationship has not been without its rough patches.

Police responded to the Melrose Place alum’s home multiple times in 2018 due to fights between the pair. She was arrested for domestic violence in February 2018. A Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told Us at the time that there was “evidence that she had battered her boyfriend” during an altercation. She claimed in a search warrant obtained by Us that he choked her, which allegedly “stopped her from breathing.” The former motocross rider denied her allegations, and he was never charged.

Heisser pleaded guilty to DUI in July 2018. His arrest occurred on the same day police visited Locklear’s home about the “domestic dispute.” He was sentenced to 36 months of probation, a $2,377 fine and a nine-month DUI program.

Us confirmed in January 2019 that the Dynasty alum and Heisser split. “Heather has ended her relationship with Chris,” a source revealed at the time. “She has been at home since the holidays. Her parents have been staying with her. There is a sober companion also living at the house.”

Locklear was in and out of treatment amid her tumultuous relationship. She completed a 30-day rehab stay in October 2019 following her June 2018 arrest for allegedly assaulting an emergency medical technician and a law enforcement officer. She was also placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold in November 2018 after reports that she assaulted Heisser.

The Spin City alum celebrated one year of sobriety in April. “Hugs will come later!” she announced via Instagram. “1 year sober today!!!”

Locklear was previously married to Tommy Lee from 1986 to 1993 and Richie Sambora from 1994 to 2007. She was briefly engaged to Jack Wagner in 2011. She shares daughter Ava, 22, with Sambora, 60.