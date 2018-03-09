Adding to their family! Hilary Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma’s hearts grew a little more on Thursday, March 8, when a senior dog entered their world.

The 30-year-old Younger actress, who lost her beloved pup of 10 years last month, announced their happy news in a sweet Instagram post. “Hey guys! We adopted an old dog❤ thank you so much @loveleorescue #welovelucy,” she captioned the adorable photo that shows her and her musician beau, 30, holding the leash of the canine.

Koma also documented the day to remember with an Instagram pic of him cuddling the pooch. “I Love Lucy and she…looks fairly indifferent towards me,” he joked of the name of their new furry friend. “I will Ricky Ricardo her heart.”

As previously reported, Duff, who adopted a Labrador mix named Momo in May 2017, mourned the loss of her 10-year-old Bernese Mountain dog with an emotional Instagram video tribute in February 2018.

“I never let myself imagine what this day would look or feel like. It was us. And we were invisible. I am having to look into your beautiful amber almond-shaped eyes and tell you goodbye today,” she wrote alongside the clip. “And honestly, I would take the pain of losing you 10x over to have had you for even a quarter of that time my dubie.

“You are more than I could have ever dreamt up on my own. I haven’t taken a step without you beside me for 10 years,” Duff, who shares son Luca with ex Mike Comrie, continued. “You are my protector, my comfort, my shadow, my understanding of all things good and and warm and fierce.”

The former Disney star concluded the post, “I can’t imagine this house without your noise, your love, your energy, your smile and wagging tail. I know I will move into other parts of my life without you but I am scared. I have faith you will still be my shadow, my angel.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!