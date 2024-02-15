Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid comforted members of Chiefs Kingdom in the wake of the parade shooting on Wednesday, February 14.

“Andy Reid was trying to comfort me, which was nice,” fan Gabe Wallace told the Kansas City Star of the NFL coach on Wednesday after several people were shot at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade. “He was kind of hugging me, just like, ‘Are you OK, man? Are you OK? Just please breathe.’ He was being real nice and everything.”

After their short interaction, Wallace told the newspaper that Reid, 65, “left to check on other people.”

Just after the Chiefs players took the stage on Wednesday to celebrate their Super Bowl LVIII win, news broke that there was a shooting at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri where the celebrations were being held.

The Kansas City Police Department was quick to confirm the incident with a statement released via social media.

“Shots have been fired around Union Station. Please leave the area,” the initial X post read. “Officers are working to clear Union Station itself. We will release everyone inside the building once that is complete.”

The Kansas City Police Department has continued to release updates on the victims, confirming that one individual — later identified as Lisa Lopez-Galvan — had been declared dead while more than 20 people were injured during the incident.

“We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally,” the Kansas City Chiefs organization shared in a statement on Wednesday. “Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and all of Kansas City.”

The team’s statement revealed that they “are in close communication” with both the Mayor’s office and Kansas City Police Department.

“At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff, and their families are safe and accounted for,” the statement concluded. “We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist.”

Various Chiefs players have since addressed the tragedy in statements of their own.

“Praying for Kansas City… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes wrote via X on Wednesday.

Tight end Travis Kelce broke his silence hours later.

“I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today,” he shared via X. “My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”