



Jordyn Woods marked her birthday in low-key fashion on Sunday, September 22, one night before she turned 22 years old. The former Life of Kylie star celebrated the occasion “with an intimate dinner at Tao Los Angeles” and “had a great time,” a source told Us Weekly.

The birthday festivities came seven months after Woods was caught kissing Tristan Thompson while the NBA star was still dating Khloé Kardashian. The scandal cost Thompson his relationship with the Good American founder, with whom he shares 17-month-old daughter True, and strained Woods’ friendship with Kylie Jenner, Kardashian’s half-sister.

In the September issue of Cosmopolitan UK, Woods said that she “love[s]” Jenner and is optimistic they can reconcile as friends. “I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier,” she told the magazine. “A lot of people can be around when things are good, but you don’t know who’s really around until things are bad.”

A couple of weeks after the interview hit the web, Jenner celebrated her 22nd birthday with pals in Capri, Italy, while Woods attended a UOMA Beauty Summer House L.A. party thousands of miles away.

“Jordyn was with friends taking selfies almost the entire night,” an eyewitness told Us at the time. “It appeared as if she was trying to hide in the back of her mind that this was … the first birthday she spent without Kylie.”

For her part, Kardashian opened up about the aftermath of the scandal in an On Air With Ryan Seacrest interview on September 6. “I’m not someone who holds a grudge. If I do that, it’s only going to affect me,” the 35-year-old explained. “That chapter is closed for me. I want all of us to move on and to be happy, successful people. I just want everyone to just be better people with each day. That’s genuinely how I feel.”

The reality star continued: “I know everybody makes mistakes. I think it’s how you handle it, and I think apologies need to be as loud as your disrespect was or to me, it’s not sincere. I’m forgiving. I’m forgiven.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!