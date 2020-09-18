Walking on eggshells. Stassi Schroeder found it hard to get through her appearance on the Tamron Hall Show in her first interview since being fired from Vanderpump Rules.

“Stassi felt totally unprepared for the interview,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She wasn’t in a good mood afterward and felt like she was put on the spot. She has built her brand on being candid and funny, and she feels afraid to make any wrong comments or jokes and having them come across negatively, which, in turn, made the interview awkward.”

The insider adds, “She doesn’t want to make a wrong move or say anything that can be taken out of context because she really has been taking time to work on herself. She felt somewhat caught off guard in how the interview went down because she really has been doing her best to learn, educate herself and be the best version of herself that she can be.”

A second source explains, “Producers laid the segments out for Stassi and her team, and everything was all set. And then, to everyone’s surprise, Tamron [Hall] went rogue and took the interview in a completely different direction.”

Schroeder, 32, appeared on the Tamron Hall Show on Thursday, September 17, where she gave her first interview since Bravo fired her and Kristen Doute in June. The pair’s exits came after their former costar Faith Stowers revealed they had reported her to the police for a crime she didn’t commit. Costars Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also let go from the series after their racially insensitive comments resurfaced.

Schroeder admitted to Hall, 50, that she’s had a difficult time with people believing she is racist.

“That is absolutely the hardest part, just going out to a restaurant or going to the grocery store and wondering if that’s what people think,” she explained. “And throughout this whole thing I recognize, I never felt like I was a racist, I don’t have hate in my heart, but I recognize that I wasn’t anti-racist. I wasn’t, and that’s something I’ve been learning throughout all of this.”

The former “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host added that she is focused on being “a better person” for the sake of her daughter. Us broke the news in June that Schroeder and her fiancé, Beau Clark, are expecting their first child together.

A source tells Us that Clark, 40, has “been a rock” for Schroeder in the wake of the scandal and he “unconditionally loves and supports her.”

The insider adds, “He has been taking care of her and supporting her both in their relationship, during her pregnancy and when it comes to her career and future.”