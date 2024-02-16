Tom Sandoval doesn’t have perfect penmanship, but that didn’t keep Victoria Lee Robinson from being his Valentine.

“Dear Victoria, Quick question … will you be my Valentine?” Sandoval, 41, wrote in a handwritten card for Robinson, 31, on Wednesday, February 14.

The Vanderpump Rules star asked Robinson to “check one box please,” drawing a square next to “yes” and “no” choices. “Love Tom,” he concluded, according to his Instagram Story.

Robinson put a big “X” in the “yes” box, which caused Sandoval to share a smiling face with heart emoji in excitement, per his social media picture.

Sandoval also reposted a photo that Robinson shared on Valentine’s Day of the couple getting cozy on a boat. The reality star kissed the model on the cheek as she smiled for the camera.

Robinson captioned the snap via her Instagram Story with a heart emoji next to Sandoval’s name.

In addition to their social media messages, Sandoval and Robinson celebrated the love holiday with a night out in Hollywood. The couple were photographed arriving at Catch restaurant on Wednesday, according to photos published by Just Jared.

Sandoval wore a sheer shirt under a black blazer, while Robinson opted for a white dress and leather jacket for the date.

The Tom and the Most Extras singer was later spotted at his and Tom Schwartz’s restaurant Schwartz & Sandy’s Valentine’s Day event. The eatery promised drink and dinner specials and “good vibes,” according to the venue’s Instagram page.

Guests could also take part in “shred your ex therapy,” which Sandoval was on hand to assist with. He shared multiple videos via his Instagram Story talking to customers as they shredded photos of their exes in the restaurant’s shredding machine.

Sandoval’s romantic outing came just weeks after he went public with his and Robinson’s relationship. The Bravo star uploaded an Instagram Story video on January 31 of himself getting cozy with Robinson during an evening out.

After dancing, Sandoval walked over to the model and she proceeded to drape her arms around his neck. Robinson then kissed him on the cheek.

Sandoval confirmed his relationship status days later while appearing on Billie Lee’s “Billie and the Kid” podcast. “This week, my addiction of the week is definitely my friend Victoria that I have been hanging out with,” Sandoval said on the February 7 episode. “She’s definitely super awesome and she’s one of the sweetest people.”

He revealed that while he’s known Robinson “for a really long time,” they went on their first date one night prior.

“It was awesome. It was very adventurous and a little crazy,” Sandoval shared. “She is a model, she works a lot and she is very successful. She does well for herself but she is also very humble and really cool. She is just a very sweet, thoughtful person.”

Robinson was previously linked to Leonardo DiCaprio in early 2016. Sandoval, meanwhile, dated Ariana Madix for nine years before news broke in March 2023 that he cheated on her with Vanderpump Rules costar Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

Sandoval and Madix, 38, split in the wake of the scandal and he briefly maintained a romance with Leviss, 29. However, the two fizzled out by summer 2023. Madix, for her part, moved on with Daniel Wai that same month.