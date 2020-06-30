All smooth sailing? Anna Camp shared insight into her experience quarantining with her new boyfriend, Michael Johnson.

“He’s an amazing cook. I will say that,” the Perfect Harmony star, 37, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview posted on Tuesday, June 30. “We’ve done some things where we cook for the movie we’re watching. So if we’re watching an Italian movie, we’ll have an Italian food night.”

Camp added, “I am very lucky to have found someone and thankful that we’re doing well amidst all of this insanity that’s going on in the world right now.”

The Mindy Project alum also revealed the ways in which being in quarantine has allowed her to learn more about herself. Camp said that isolating has “made me think about who I am” outside of the work environment.

“I have a lot to offer just besides being on a set, doing this song and dance thing and working,” she explained. “It’s given me a chance to slow down and [learn] that life is very precious and not to take things for granted. It’s hard. I definitely am a little antsy, obviously. … But it’s also made me just reevaluate things that are really important.”

Camp confirmed her new romance with Johnson via Instagram in March. She posted a photo of the pair enjoying the great outdoors, writing: “In the middle of nowhere with no one I’d rather be with.”

Days later, she uploaded a black-and-white image of the duo as the drummer sweetly planted a kiss on her cheek.

Camp debuted her relationship with Johnson nearly a year after she publicized her split from ex-husband Skylar Astin. Us Weekly confirmed in April 2019 that the Pitch Perfect costars had chosen to separate after more than two years of marriage. In a joint statement, the exes said that their “decision was made mutually and amicably.”

Camp filed for divorce the same day their split announcement was made. Their separation was finalized four months later.

On New Year’s Eve, the True Blood alum honestly spoke out via Instagram about the rough year she had endured. “I just want to take some time to thank all of the incredible people who I met let alone this year, but the last decade of my life,” she wrote at the time. “From the new friends, to the oldest of friends, to my family, and my pup. 2019 was a hell of a year and this photo was taken during a pivotal and vulnerable time of that year … Scared, lost, but feeling full of courage and hope.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.