An Affleck family tradition! Ben Affleck had a belated birthday celebration with his kids on Saturday, August 24.

According to an eyewitness, the Gone Girl actor, who turned 47 years old on August 15, dined with daughters Violet, 13, and Seraphina, 10 and son Samuel, 7, at Barton G. in Los Angeles. Affleck, who shares custody of his kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, has spent his special day at the L.A. restaurant with his family over the last couple years.

On Saturday, the Oscar winner and his children enjoyed surf ‘n’ turf, filet mignon and carnival fun cakes. The family also ordered Barton G.’s signature dessert Dolla Dolla Bills Y’all, a giant tart made with graham crackers, chocolate ganache, dulce de leche and marshmallows.

The eyewitness tells Us Weekly that the table was in good spirits. Affleck, who recently celebrated one year of sobriety, sipped on a Diet Coke during the meal.

A source close to the Argo director told Us earlier this month that Affleck is “in a great place in his recovery and life.”

“He continues to want to be the best father and friend he can be,” the source explained, noting that Affleck and Garner, who split in June 2015, are doing “amazingly well at coparenting.”

“They have shared a great summer with the kids, doing outings, travel, etc.,” the insider told Us. “They have a very trusting and special relationship.”

Affleck sought treatment for his substance abuse struggles in August 2018 following an intervention from Garner and a sober coach.

“Ben has found balance between his work and home life,” the source added. “He remains committed to a number of treatment and wellness methods that focus on his health.”

Affleck thanked his “family, colleagues and fans” for their support in October after he completed a 40-day treatment program for alcohol addiction.

“It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family.”

Later than month, Us broke the news that Garner started dating boyfriend John Miller months earlier. Affleck, for his part, called it quits with Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus for the second time in April.

