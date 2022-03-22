Sisters before misters. Kim Kardashian is dating Ariana Grande‘s ex-fiancé Pete Davidson, but the romance hasn’t changed the way the two women feel about each other.

“Kim and Ariana are friends and have been for the past few years,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Skims founder, 41, and the “7 Rings” singer, 28. “Whenever they’re at the same event, they make sure to say hi to each other.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has been dating the Saturday Night Live star, also 28, since October 2021. The duo connected earlier that month after the reality star made her SNL hosting debut.

The “Break Free” songstress, for her part, got engaged to Davidson in June 2018 after a whirlwind romance. The twosome called it quits four months later.

“Just because Kim is now dating Ariana’s ex Pete, it hasn’t changed their friendship,” the source adds. “They adore each other and support each other’s brands.”

Earlier this month, Grande made headlines when she sent Kardashian a press package for her new r.e.m. beauty launches. The Selfish author showed off the goodies via Instagram, tagging both the Grammy winner and the brand.

The “Dangerous Woman” singer has a long history with the Kardashian-Jenner family. In October 2018, Kourtney Kardashian dressed as the Sam & Cat alum for Halloween. The following month, Kris Jenner had a cameo role in Grande’s “Thank U, Next” music video.

After her split from Davidson, the Florida native moved on with Dalton Gomez, whom she began dating in January 2020. The couple tied the knot in May 2021 at a private ceremony held at her home in Montecito, California.

Grande’s wedded bliss is one reason she has “no ill will” for her ex’s romance with Kim, the insider tells Us. “Ariana has completely moved on from Pete,” the source adds. “What they had was in the past. If anything, Ariana would be cheering on Pete and Kim’s relationship since she ultimately wants Kim to find happiness too.”

The KKW Beauty mogul and the comedian made their romance Instagram official on March 11, with a series of photos shared via Kim’s account. The pictures were snapped during the couple’s pre-Valentine’s Day date in February.

“Kim and Pete are very much excited about what the future holds for them as a couple,” an insider told Us last month. “She adores Pete [and] they’re spending as much time together as they can.”

The California native filed for divorce from ex-husband Kanye West in February 2021. The former couple share kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. Earlier this month, a judge declared Kim legally single and restored her maiden name.

The rapper, 44, has been linked to Irina Shayk and Julia Fox. More recently, West — who has made his thoughts about Kardashian and Davidson’s relationship well known — has been spotted with Chaney Jones, who some fans believe bears a striking resemblance to Kim.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

