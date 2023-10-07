The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah’s milestone 50th birthday fell in the middle of her prison sentence — and her husband, Sharrieff Shah, made sure she was celebrated.

“Today Jen Shah turned 50 years old and I can say honestly that we are not where I thought we would be when my wife turned 50, but I can also sit in front of you and say with complete conviction that we are exactly where God intended us to be,” Sharrieff, 52, said in a Thursday, October 5, Instagram video. “So, for that, I am humbled and continually grateful.”

The football coach pressed that incarcerated individuals — like wife Jen, who began her sentence in February — “really need” reassurance that their loved ones “on the outside” have not forgotten them. So, Sharrieff put together a special birthday surprise.

“For my wife’s 50th birthday, I contacted 50 of her family members and closest friends and asked them to write a birthday text or message to me, and I would give it to her. Well, she received them today,” Sharrieff said in the social media video. “It was more than I could ever imagine.”

Related: RHOSLC's Jen Shah and Coach Sharrieff Shah’s Relationship Timeline From reality TV meltdowns to allegations of fraud, Coach Sharrieff Shah has stood by Jen Shah through it all. While Bravo watchers were introduced to the couple when The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City launched in late 2020, the twosome met in the ‘90s while attending The University of Utah. “We had a class […]

After Jen received the heartfelt letters, she was able to speak with Sharrieff during a 10-minute phone call.

“My wife cried and cried tears of joy and appreciation for at least 6 and a half minutes. And all I kept saying was, ‘See, baby, we love you more than you think. You’ve not been forgotten,’” he gushed, before reading aloud passages from several of the notes.

Jen’s sister, Jessica, had even advised the Bravo star to “adjust [her] crown, queen” and “keep on pressing on regardless of these stumbling blocks and hurdles that stand in [her] way.”

Jessica also wrote: “You got this, and I got you for life. I love you, and I’m so proud of you. Can’t wait to have the biggest birthday bash when you come home.”

Sharrieff — who shares sons Sharrieff Jr., 28, and Omar, 19, with Jen — loved that his wife was “showered with love” and “comforted” on her special day.

Related: Jen Shah Recalls Crying in Prison and More in Her Digital Diary In her own words. Jen Shah has been keeping the world updated on her time behind bars through her online diary since reporting to her 78-month prison sentence. The first set of entries penned by the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star were published in early March 2023. Shah recounts making her way to […]

Jen and her assistant Stuart Smith were arrested in March 2021 for their alleged roles in a telemarketing scheme that defrauded hundreds of victims, many of whom were older than 55. While they initially both pleaded not guilty, the Shah Lashes founder changed her plea in July 2022.

Us Weekly confirmed in January that Jen was sentenced to six and a half years in prison with five years of supervised release. Her sentence has since been reduced by one year, with the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ inmate database now listing her new release date as August 30, 2028.

Related: Reality Stars Who've Been to Prison: Teresa Giudice, Chrisleys and More Stars in lockup. Plenty of reality TV personalities have faced legal trouble over the years, but only a handful have served time for their crimes. Teresa Giudice and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, both spent time behind bars after they were convicted on fraud charges in 2015. The Turning the Tables author served 11 months at […]

As Jen serves out her sentence at the Federal Prison Camp, Bryan (FPC Bryan) in Texas, she’s stayed busy by putting on a fake Real Housewives play and teaching workout classes.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“She holds [her ‘Shah-Mazing Abs’] classes on Thursdays and Fridays. It’s an hour-long class and it’s completely full every time,” her friend Murilo Bueno exclusively told Us in May. “Some people literally just watch from the sidelines. But she’s been having between 60 to 80 women in each class.”

Bueno added: “She’s really trying to stay busy and I think that this not only [worked] because it sounded great for her, but it also sounded good for them in there to help people stay active.”