Meghan Markle’s American Riviera Orchard brand is moving beyond strawberry jam — and professional polo player Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras can prove it.
Figueras, 47, took to Instagram Story on Friday, June 14, to share the gifted jar of raspberry jam — labeled “2 of 2” — that he received from Meghan, 42, and American Riviera Orchard. Much like the strawberry jars that the Duchess of Sussex gifted several of her famous pals, the raspberry version featured a tan burlap cloth over the lid. Meghan also wrote “raspberry” in cursive on the label.
Figueras, a close friend of Prince Harry, added a heart emoji to his post. In a second Story upload, his dog sat next to the jam jar.
A third image featured the pup beside a taller jar that read “Dog Biscuits” in handwritten cursive. Brown, bone-shaped treats filled the container, which was wrapped with a similar beige ribbon as the jam jar.
It is not known if the dog treats were also from Meghan and American Riviera Orchard, though eagle-eyed royal watchers speculated that the two cursive fonts matched.
Meghan revealed in March that American Riviera Orchard is her next business venture by debuting an Instagram account for the brand. (Meghan previously shuttered her personal social media pages before marrying Harry, now 39, in 2018.)
Us Weekly later confirmed that the duchess filed trademarks for the brand to sell cutlery, cookbooks and jarred foods. The United States Patent and Trademark Office accepted the patent requests.
While the patents did not specifically mention if dog food would be on American Riviera’s agenda, Meghan and Harry are proud pet parents. The royal couple has three rescue pups: Guy, Pula and Mia.
“I’ve got three [dogs] in this house now, so we basically have five children,” Harry quipped in October 2022 during a conference call with WellChild Awards winners. “Between the three of them, they drudged around chasing the squirrels every day, but they are also emotional support dogs when they’re behaving.”
Harry and Meghan are also parents to son Prince Archie, 5 and daughter Princess Lilibet, 3. The family lives in California, where they moved after stepping down from official duties as senior working royals.
The move caused friction with Harry’s brother, Prince William, and his father, King Charles III. Harry and William, 41, have seldom spoken since the falling out while the Duke of Sussex recently reconnected with Charles, 75, amid the king’s cancer battle.
Harry and Meghan, however, did not attend Trooping the Colour on Saturday, June 15. Charles celebrated his annual birthday parade in London with William, Queen Camilla, Princess Kate Middleton and more.