A loving tribute. Jennifer Lopez shared a special video celebrating Ben Affleck on Father’s Day, two months after announcing their engagement.

“Happy Father’s Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless Daddy ever,” Lopez, 52, captioned a 26-second video via Instagram on Sunday, June 19. The clips showed her and Affleck, 49, showering each other with affection and packing on the PDA.

The Boston native and the singer were seen on casual drives and hanging out at home as well as kissing on their yacht trips (including snippets from a July 2021 trip and the strikingly similar 2003 “Jenny from the Block” music video shoot).

The video was set to her song “Dear Ben” from her 2003 album This Is Me … Then. Lopez’s voiceover, which was clipped from a recent interview, featured the Marry Me star gushing about her happiness.

“This is the best time of my life,” she said. “I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build a family with someone who I love deeply and and who is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be. And I’m feeling incredibly blessed.”

The Father’s Day video also included what appeared to be a family hug with Lopez, Affleck and her child Emme after the 14-year-old joined the hitmaker for a duet on Thursday, June 16. Lopez and Emme sang Christina Perri‘s “A Thousand Years” during the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger’s Stadium.

The Bronx native shares twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck, meanwhile, shares daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, as well as son Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The Daredevil costars, who finalized their divorce in 2018, continue to have an amicable coparenting relationship. Affleck even gave his ex a heads up before Lopez announced their second engagement in April.

“His whole family knew a little before [the announcement],” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, adding that the newly engaged duo “waited a few days before sharing the news” publicly. “They are both happier than ever.”

The stars were were originally engaged from 2002 until their 2004 split. Affleck first proposed with a pink diamond ring. When he proposed for the second time, he chose an even rarer green diamond engagement ring.

“Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” the Grammy winner wrote in her newsletter on April 12. “I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time.”

The Halftime star was “trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again” before she accepted the new 8.5-carat natural green diamond.

“I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole,” she gushed. “It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined … just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love.”

Shortly after their engagement, the twosome made headlines because Affleck was name-dropped on season 5 of Selling Sunset as Emma Hernan claimed the twosome matched on Raya before Bennifer got back together. A rep for the actor subsequently spoke out, noting, “Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years.”

A source later told Us Weekly that the fiancés weren’t affected by the Netflix reality show.

“It was blown out of proportion,” the insider said. “Everyone is always out to make Ben look bad but he did nothing wrong. He was on a dating app when he was single.”

