



Cute comment! Jackson Guthy left a sweet message for his ex-girlfriend Olivia Jade Giannulli on her Sunday, July 28, Instagram post.

“One day late,” the YouTuber, 19, captioned a throwback pic with Lori Loughlin, which was her first social media upload since February. “Happy birthday. I love you so much.”

Her ex-boyfriend commented on the post: “She made an angel!”

Giannulli and the “Young & Single” singer, 23, broke up in May amid drama surrounding the Full House alum, 55, and her husband, Massimo Giannulli. They were charged with alleged involvement in a nationwide college scam, reportedly paying bribes totaling $500,000 for Olivia and her sister, Bella, to be accepted at the University of Southern California under false pretenses. Loughlin and Massimo both pled not guilty to the charges.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time, “Jackson broke up with Olivia because it was all getting to be too much for him. It wasn’t necessarily affecting his career, but the fact that he couldn’t be seen out in public with Olivia was difficult.”

In June, another insider told Us that the former couple “are still friends.” The source added, “Olivia and Jackson are not back together, but she calls him to hang out and still seems emotionally dependent on him a little bit. They … have the same group of friends, so they will continue to see each other, but are not romantic.”

The influencer appeared on Guthy’s Instagram Story later that month when the singer shared a black-and-white Boomerang video of him playfully kissing his ex on the cheek while she smiled at the camera. The upload was caption-less, simply tagging Olivia.

A source explained the PDA pic at the time, telling Us, “Olivia and Jackson both love the media attention and love to keep people speculating about their relationship. It’s what they’re going for.”

