Holding on. While Olivia Jade Giannulli and her former beau Jackson Guthy called it quits amid her parents’ alleged participation in the college bribery scandal, the influencer still counts on her ex-boyfriend for moral support.

“Olivia and Jackson are not back together, but she calls him to hang out and still seems emotionally dependent on him a little bit,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They are still friends and have the same group of friends, so they will continue to see each other, but are not romantic.”

News of the pair’s friendship comes after Giannulli, 19, and Guthy, 23, were spotted out together in Los Angeles on June 14. The source noted that the duo “seemed carefree and were laughing” as they walked down Sunset Boulevard together.

A separate source told Us that Giannulli and Guthy “run in the same circles and still share a lot of mutual friends.”

As previously reported by Us, Giannulli and Guthy called it quits in May. Their split came on the heels of the YouTube star’s parents, actress Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli, being accused of participating in the nation’s largest college admissions scam.

Loughlin and her husband, who were indicted alongside Felicity Huffman, allegedly paid $500,000 to secure Olivia and her older sister, Isabella Rose Giannulli, a spot at the University of Southern California provided that they would be active members on the college’s rowing team.

The controversy affected Olivia’s growing brand, as Sephora and Estée Lauder Companies were among a group of companies that cut ties with the internet personality.

A source revealed to Us in May that Olivia has been seeking support from friends amid the scandal.

“Olivia has been leaning on friends and wants a new place to start a new chapter,” the insider explained. “Olivia is very much in the headspace [that] she wants to move forward from the scandal. She’s focusing on what’s next and not looking back.”

