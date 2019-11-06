Jacqueline Laurita is getting real. The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star has a lot of thoughts about Teresa Giudice and her marriage to Joe Giudice.

On Tuesday, November 5, Laurita, 49, took to her Radio.com podcast, “The LookOver Ladies,” with her cohosts Melissa Polo and Jill Ashley to talk all things Giudice. Although she was reluctant to talk about this topic at first, she eventually opened up about her true feelings towards her former costars.

“They both did each other wrong,” Laurita said on the podcast about Joe and Teresa. She claimed: “They both cheated on each other. They both did wrongdoing.”

After watching the couple’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in late October — Teresa, 47, was with Andy Cohen in person while Joe, 47, was on a video — Laurita has a few thoughts on where the couple stands romantically.

“She doesn’t love him enough to be with him,” she said when discussing Joe being in Italy without Teresa. “If that was my husband, I would go wherever he went.”

She continued: “The truth is she doesn’t love — she’s not in love with her husband anymore. She’s angry at him. She doesn’t really want to be with him.”

Laurita believes that Teresa will do anything for fame, and she’s not a fan of the shenanigans that she continually pulls on the reality show. “She really believes she’s famous. She’s infamous,” she said about the mother of four.

“I would never want to be famous for flipping tables, acting classless, being dumb and being a felon,” she added. “I just wouldn’t want that.”

Laurita left the Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2016 after season 7. Meanwhile, Teresa has continued to star on the series.

As her husband awaits the judge’s decision on his deportation appeal in Italy, Teresa has been holding down the fort in the U.S. and preparing for season 10 of the RHONJ.

As of Wednesday, November 6, she is in route to visit her husband for the first time since he left ICE custody in October.