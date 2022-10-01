They do! Less than one year after getting engaged, James Gunn and Jennifer Holland tied the knot.

“After over 7 years together, I finally married the love of my life, @jenniferlholland,” the Guardians of the Galaxy director, 56, captioned a Friday, September 30, Instagram post, sharing wedding photos from their Aspen, Colorado, nuptials. “What an incredible, beautiful, stunning day surrounded by the most wonderful family and friends in the world.”

While Gunn and the Peacemaker actress, 35, were ready to celebrate their special day, things took a turn when a local moose unexpectedly walked past the guests.

“A moose interrupted the beginning of the ceremony! For those who don’t know, moose are the most dangerous wild mammals in North America. But the big dude just wandered by,” the groom later tweeted on Friday. “@MatthewLillard yelled out, ‘It’s James’ Dad!’”

Other than the mammal, the married couple were joined by their loved ones and former costars including the 52-year-old Good Girls alum, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, John Cena and Nathan Fillion. Gunn even organized a pre-wedding day Marvel versus DC softball game for the guests, in honor of his directorial work on both franchises.

Before the couple said their “I Dos” at Aspen’s Dunbar Ranch, the Suicide Squad filmmaker’s brother, Sean Gunn, officiated the ceremony.

“James! Thank you for sharing your love, life and family with me. Thank you for choosing me, for elevating me, and for always making me belly laugh. Here’s to many more years to follow the first extraordinary 7,” Holland — who wore a lace Alexander McQueen bridal gown — gushed over their nuptials in a Friday Instagram tribute to her new husband. “@jamesgunn and I got married surrounded by the most beautiful humans, the most magical scenery, and endless love and laughter. My gratitude is bursting at the seams.”

James and Holland first met in July 2015 thanks to a mutual friend: Smallville’s Michael Rosenbaum.

“[Michael’s then-girlfriend] described James as a producer-director. I guess the fact that she put producer first or something, it just kind of gave me weird vibes,” the Brightburn actress recalled to The Hollywood Reporter in January. “[But] he seemed so incredibly charming in interviews.”

After their first date, things just clicked. “I just told him my whole life story. We spent like seven hours together and that’s it. That’s how it started,” Holland told the outlet.

James —who was previously married to Jenna Fischer for six years ahead of their 2008 divorce — eventually proposed in February. “😏❤️,” he captioned an Instagram photo of Holland wearing an engagement ring.