Hitting a little too close to home. Jana Kramer opened up about Adam Levine’s cheating scandal apology to wife Behati Prinsloo — and why it was difficult for her to digest.

“I am over the stuff that happened [to me], but it’s still very triggering when something comes up,” Kramer, 38, said during the Sunday, September 25, episode of her Whine Down podcast. “I was pregnant when my ex [Mike Caussin] cheated. To hear these words — ‘My wife and my family is all I care about in this world’ — That was always my big issue in my marriage. How am I? How? When? Before or after when you said ‘You’re the hottest girl in the world to some other women.”

The One Tree Hill alum had a notoriously rocky relationship with her ex-husband. The pair — who share daughter Jolie, 6, and son Jace, 6 — tied the knot in 2015. After six years of ups and downs, Kramer called it quits for good in 2021. The two have been vocal about their relationship issues throughout the years, including various incidents where Caussin, 35, admitted to cheating on Kramer with multiple women. In 2019, the athlete revealed that he had a sex addiction.

Following allegations earlier this month that Levine, 43, cheated on a pregnant Prinsloo — and the Maroon 5 frontman’s subsequent apology — Kramer opened up about how any public scandal hits a personal nerve.

“Not trying to make this about me or anything, but I feel like when someone cheats or is inappropriate, their apology is what triggers me the most,” she explained, adding that the rocker’s “sorry” felt eerily similar to Tristan Thompson’s apology to ex Khloe Kardashian.

The country crooner also took issue with Levine’s specific word choice — specifically when referring to how he would “never” make the same mistake again.

“The ‘never’ really bothers me too,” she shared, revealing that she, too, had made indiscretions in her past. “I don’t agree with the phrase ‘once a cheater always a cheater,’ because I was a cheater in my ‘20s. I have cheated on a few relationships. Not proud of that at all. I see now why I did certain things, I’ve dissected that piece of me, but I can’t say — I don’t think I could do that ever again — but I can’t say ‘never,’” she explained.

Allegations surrounding the Voice alum began earlier this month when Sumner Stroh claimed she had a lengthy affair with the lead singer. The vlogger claimed that she hadn’t heard from Levine in months when he suddenly messaged her to ask if he could name his baby Sumner. Prinsloo, 34, is currently expecting her third child with the Begin Again star. The couple also share daughters Dusty, 6, and Gio, 4.

Following Stroh’s confession, other women came forward claiming Levine sent them “flirty” messages. Comedian Maryka uploaded screenshots of her own alleged exchanges with Levine via her Instagram Story on September 20, while Alyson Rose alleged in a since-deleted TikTok that she had “a lot” of screenshots from her conversations with Levine but claimed she wasn’t “comfortable posting everything” Levine sent her. Alanna Zabel and Ashley Russell also came forward with claims.

Stroh, for her part, issued a public apology to Prinsloo. “I fully realize I’m not the victim in this. I’m not the one who’s really getting hurt here,” she said in her second TikTok post. “It’s Behati and her children, and for that, I’m so, so sorry.”