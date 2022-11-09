Real talk. Jana Kramer opened up about how ex-husband Mike Caussin rarely performed oral sex on her while they were married.

“My ex-husband, the third … he didn’t do that for the first time until we were maybe getting back together, when he got out of rehab,” the 38-year-old singer — who was married to first husband, Michael Gambino, from 2004 to 2005 and second husband, Johnathan Schaech, from 2010 to 2011 — revealed during her Monday, November 7, episode of the “Whine Down” podcast.

The One Tree Hill alum and former NFL star, 35, began dating in 2015 before tying the knot less than a year later. Their romance hit a rough patch, however, in 2016, when Caussin was caught cheating.

The two rekindled their relationship and welcomed daughter Jolie and son Jace in 2016 and 2018, respectively, but ultimately called it quits in 2021 after the athlete sought treatment for sex addiction.

While Caussin may not have performed oral sex often, Kramer admitted during Monday’s “Whine Down” episode that the sexual act isn’t something high on her priority list in the bedroom.

“I’ve had less oral than sex. Because I almost think it’s more intimate,” the country crooner explained. “I lived in Los Angeles — I’ve had sex. I’ve got kids. But that piece was low.”

The Michigan native admitted that she gets “really shy” when a guy tries to please her. “I’m just like, ‘No, no, no, let’s just have sex. Come up, come on,” she quipped to her cohosts.

Kramer is known to get candid on her podcast. In January, the “I Got the Boy” singer revealed she was initially worried that now-ex Ian Schinelli, whom she was dating at the time, was too good to be true.

“In the very beginning when I met him, I was like, ‘OK, he’s handsome. He’s got a body to die for. He’s a freaking Navy SEAL. He’s charming. He’s nice. He’s kind. He’s got a daughter. He’s a dad,’” she gushed. “And I’m like, ‘I bet you he has a small penis.’ That’s it. Something has to be wrong with him.”

The Hallmark star later noted that she was mistaken. “I will say that it’s very nice,” she said.

Kramer and the businessman initially connected during a party earlier this year. A few months later, however, the duo called it quits when Schinelli accused Kramer of once having an affair with her Dancing With the Stars partner Gleb Savchenko. The Christmas in Louisiana actress denied the allegations, instead accusing the Tennessee native of infidelity.

“I have since found out from many women I was not the only one during our relationship,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in May. “The reason I haven’t said anything further on this breakup was because Ian lied about cheating on his ex-wife and I was trying to protect her. She has become a friend of mine and I was trying to protect her privacy, but she has now given me permission to speak on her behalf. Ian is angry because all of his lies have been figured out and is now twisting the story.”

She concluded: “I’m happily moving on with my life and I hope for him to do the same.”