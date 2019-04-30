Jana Kramer and husband Mike Caussin weighed in on the drama between Danny Amendola and ex Olivia Culpo, and it doesn’t seem like Caussin thinks very highly of the model.

Amendola, 33, made headlines earlier this month when he ranted about Culpo on Instagram, saying the 26-year-old “chooses and wants to be noticed on the internet and in Hollywood to make money” after she was spotted getting close with Zedd at Coachella. The Detroit Lions wide receiver, who has been dating Culpo off and on since 2016, later deleted the post and blamed his outburst on a “miscommunication.”

But Caussin, 32, isn’t buying that excuse. “Miscommunication, my ass,” the NFL alum declared on the Monday, April 29, episode of his and Kramer’s “Whine Down” podcast. “He said what he said. He was either drunk or just angry and typed away.”

Then he shaded the Miss Universe winner: “Olivia Culpo has clearly been a climber. Look at her dating history. She’s dated Tim Tebow. She’s dated Ryan Lochte. She dated Nick Jonas. She dated Danny. Now she’s talking to Zedd.”

Kramer, 35, said that Amendola’s assertion that Culpo wanted to be featured more on his social media backs Caussin’s theory. “We don’t have her side of the story, but I can see why you think she’s a social climber,” the One Tree Hill alum told her husband.

Caussin and Kramer opened up about their own relationship drama on the same podcast last month, revealing that Caussin had a “massive” relapse in his sex addiction about a year prior, with Kramer saying her husband did “something he should not have done” and implying that she intercepted his extramarital liaison. “We’re just basically happy that someone didn’t show up,” she told listeners at the time. “I showed up at the hotel instead.”

The couple have been married since May 2015 and have two children: daughter Jolie, 3, and son Jace, 5 months.

