Getting heated. Jana Kramer clashed with Meghan King after the reality star called Mike Caussin “hot” — and the women gave fans a front-row seat as they hashed out their differences.

Kramer, 38, shed light on the disagreement during the Sunday, October 30, episode of her “Whine Down” podcast. “We were cordial … we were, like, acquaintances on Instagram because of how [our] situations [were], so we just kind of related to that. Stories are very similar,” she explained before King, also 38, joined the conversation. “Lots of just like, ‘You’ve got this, you’re strong,’ whatever. She would ask me questions about like narcissist stuff, having a narcissist ex. … And there was something that she said in our DMs that really bothered me.”

The One Tree Hill alum revealed that King sent her a message earlier this year that read, “At least your ex is hot,” which rubbed Kramer the wrong way. The former Dancing With the Stars contestant finalized her divorce from Caussin, 35, in July 2021 after splitting three months prior. King, for her part, was married to Jim Edmonds from 2014 to 2019.

“I go, ‘I’m sorry, that kind of bothered me. I would never say your ex is hot, especially knowing how much he hurt you. Anyways, have a great day.’ And that’s the last I’ve communicated with her,” Kramer said during the episode. “The hotness has nothing to do with it. I don’t look at my ex and have any attraction toward him. … I would’ve said, ‘At least you have beautiful children.’ That’s the silver lining.”

The country singer explained that she thought the comment minimized what she went through in her marriage, even if that wasn’t King’s intention. When the former Real Housewives of Orange County star came on the podcast, she shared her own two cents.

“In my opinion, I was trying to give you a compliment,” the Missouri native told Kramer. “I was trying to make light of a s–tty situation because I know that you know what it’s like to be with a s–tty person that does s–tty things to you. … I said that because I thought it was a compliment. I thought it was a nice thing to say.”

King continued: “The reaction that I’ve gotten when I’ve explained my side of it is that you overreacted and that maybe you were feeling sensitive. I’m sorry if I hurt your feelings. … But I certainly wasn’t making light of anything.”

While the Soccer Mom Madam actress said she appreciated the apology, she held her ground on her point of view and noted that she and King both had experiences dealing with “cheating a–holes.”

Earlier this month, Kramer described her ex-husband’s infidelity during an appearance on Red Table Talk, alleging Caussin cheated on her with “more” than 13 women during their relationship. The former NFL player previously sought treatment for sex addiction, and the exes were candid about their marital woes before calling it quits.

The Bravo personality, meanwhile, split from Edmonds, 52, in 2019 after he allegedly had an affair with one of their nannies. He denied the accusations at the time and has since tied the knot with Kortnie O’Connor, while King was briefly married to Cuffe Owens last year.

“I didn’t wanna rush into it at all. It was not me. That was all him,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in September of Joe Biden‘s nephew. “I never even wanted to get married again … It’s been so nice to be able to just cut things off, learn from my lesson and move on.”