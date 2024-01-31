Jason Kelce has no interest in adding a furry feline to his and his wife Kylie Kelce’s family.

“It’s not gonna happen,” Jason, 36, said in response to Kylie, 31, wanting to get a cat on the Wednesday, January 31, episode of his and brother Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast. “The kids are gonna want it up in their bedroom. There’s gonna be cat stuff all over the place.”

The cat debate resurfaced after Jason went viral for taking his shirt off in celebration of one of Travis’ touchdowns at the Kansas City Chiefs versus the Buffalo Bills game on January 21. After Jason noted that he didn’t ask Kylie permission to do so on an episode of “New Heights,” she used his words against him for her benefit.

“’I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this.’ – the exact quote I will say when I’m grabbing the keys to go get a cat,” she commented on a “New Heights” Instagram post earlier this month.

On Wednesday, Jason said that “immediately” after reading Kylie’s comment, he “googled ‘how to lose a cat,’” to no result. “The only thing that came up was like, ‘Oh, are you sad you just lost a cat?’ I’m like, ‘No, I need to lose a cat,’” he joked. “I’m not worried about losing it. I want to lose it, and I was surprised that there was nowhere to research good ways to accidentally ‘lose a cat.’ Because if a cat does show up, it will find its way off our property in some way. But I don’t know quite how to get it done.”

Noting that he does have an appreciation for “outdoor” cats, Jason said knowing his wife, the animal would “find its way indoors.”

Giving his two cents, Travis, 34, pointed out that the couple already have two Irish Wolfhounds who go “in and out of the house.” He added: “So, why not just add one more that’s gonna take care of all the rodents?”

In the event the pair were to bring home a cat, Travis suggested that their “New Heights” fan base should name the pet. “Let’s have a cat bracket name,” he stated. “I want to hear all your best cat names.”

Jason, for his part, couldn’t care less. “If you guys are OK with a cat getting lost after you’ve already named it, go ahead and participate. This thing is not making it far,” he told listeners.

Kylie first brought up her furry hopes and dreams in a December 2023 episode of the podcast. “Here’s the deal, I told Jason that I wanted to get a cat and he told me no,” she stated. Looking to get Travis on board with the idea, she seemingly referenced his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s love of cats.

“I feel like you might like cats now,” she told Travis. “I don’t want you to send a cat, I just want you to get on my team here.” (Swift, who began dating Travis in summer 2023, is a parent to three cats: Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button.)

Earlier this week, Kylie told Glamour that she was not surprised by Jason’s going shirtless in the stands at the Chiefs versus Bills game. “I expect that at this point,” she shared in an interview published on Monday, January 29. “If he doesn’t do something a little bit nutty like that, I’m like, ‘Are you OK?’”

Kylie, who wed Jason in 2018, also opened up about the importance of maintaining “authenticity” in the public eye. (The couple share daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 11 months.)

“We don’t ever want to be people that we are not, mostly because our girls are watching,” she told the outlet. “We want to make sure that we treat people kindly, that we continue to stay grounded, that we continue to act the way that we’ve always acted so that our girls understand that that’s how you should be conducting yourself. So, we have three sets of little eyes on us that are keeping us in line.”