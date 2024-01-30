Kylie Kelce is opening up about how her and husband Jason Kelce have sustained a strong relationship.

“The thing we try our best to maintain is a sense of authenticity,” Kylie, 31, shared in an interview with Glamour published on Monday, January 29. “We don’t ever want to be people that we are not, mostly because our girls are watching.” The couple, who wed in 2018, share daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 11 months.

Kylie went on to emphasize the importance of treating people kindly and staying grounded “so that our girls understand that that’s how you should be conducting yourself.” She continued: “We have three sets of little eyes on us that are keeping us in line.”

Part of remaining authentic with Jason, 36, includes calling out his funny shenanigans. “I expect that at this point,” she told the outlet of Jason’s viral moment at the Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills game earlier this month when Jason celebrated his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s touchdown by going shirtless in the stands.

“If he doesn’t do something a little bit nutty like that, I’m like, ‘Are you OK?’” Kylie added.

Jason revealed on the January 24 episode of his and Travis’ “New Heights” podcast that he didn’t ask Kylie for permission to take his shirt off at the game. Kylie is using the moment as the perfect opportunity to use her husband’s words against him.

“’I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this.’ – the exact quote I will say when I’m grabbing the keys to go get a cat,” she commented on an Instagram clip of the podcast last month.

On Monday, Kylie told Glamour she has yet to follow up on her vow to get a cat, stating, “I have had conversations with multiple people who, when the time comes and Jason and I are in agreement — because ultimately, I would never actually get a cat without his approval — I have a long list of people who are willing to supply us with the feline.”

Jason joined the NFL in 2011 and began dating Kylie four years later. In recent years, the couple’s fame has continued to grow as a result of Jason and Travis, 34, competing against each other at the 2023 Super Bowl. Travis’ relationship with pop star Taylor Swift has also helped shine a spotlight on the entire Kelce family.

During a Monday appearance on Good Morning America, Kylie admitted to feeling “guilty” that NFL fans have taken such a huge interest in her life. “I’m like, ‘I am trying to scrape applesauce off the couch. … This is not that fascinating,’” she joked. “So it’s funny to me. I deeply appreciate the support.”

She also shared her thoughts about Jason potentially retiring before the 2024-25 NFL season begins. “I think that whatever he does he’s going to be successful in,” Kylie said on the ABC morning show. “I’m not just saying that because I’m his wife. I think that is his personality.”