



Friendly exes! Jax Taylor and his ex Stassi Schroeder are on great terms. In fact, Taylor, 40, has volunteered to help Schroeder’s fiancé, Beau Clark, plan his bachelor party.

“I’m definitely helping with Beau’s bachelor party,” the reality star told Us Weekly exclusively at the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, November 10. “We’re in the process [of planning it].”

Since Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright are fresh off their own wedding — the nuptials took place in Kentucky on June 29 — the Michigan native is ready to share his wisdom with friends.

“I just got done with my bachelor party and I’m ready to — I want to put one on for somebody now,” he said. “Now I know what I liked, and I want to put one on for Beau.”

The Vanderpump Rules star dated Schroeder, 31, before season 1 of the series premiered in 2013 and by season 2, they ended their on-off relationship for good. It’s been nearly a decade since the two were romantically linked which is why Taylor and Cartwright, 30, have no issues being fully supportive of the Louisiana native’s upcoming nuptials.

“It all worked out to perfect. It all did,” Taylor told Us about his current friendship with his ex and her fiancé. “Everything came full circle.”

The Kentucky native explained that she and Taylor laugh about the past romance and have completely moved on from it. “A lot of people act like it’s weird that me and Stassi are so close and I’m like, that was so long ago! Why would it matter, you know? And I love Stassi, she’s my girl,” she told Us at the award show.

She added: “She and Beau are perfect for each other.”

Plus, Taylor noted, “I love Beau,” before his lady love piped in saying, “And Jax and I are perfect for each other too!”

The happy couple cannot wait to celebrate the two lovebirds when they head to Italy to tie the knot. They didn’t, however, know if Bravo would be following along.

“Maybe, I don’t know if we’re allowed to talk about it, but, maybe,” Cartwright said. “Fingers crossed that they will be — I mean, we don’t even know if we’ve been picked up, so our season hasn’t come out yet.”

Schroeder and Clark, 39, got engaged in July at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

Vanderpump Rules season 8 premieres on Tuesday, January 7 at 9 p.m. ET.