



Battle of the villains! Jed Wyatt clapped back at Nick Viall after the former Bachelor joked about the singer’s scandal during his time on The Bachelorette.

Wyatt, 25, appeared on the Friday, August 2, episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. Cohost Ali Fedotowsky asked if any of his fellow contestants gave him a hard time about his ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens’ allegations. “No one called me out. It was more so just Nick Viall,” he said. “None of the guys on my season has said anything.”

Cohost Rachel Lindsay, who competed for Viall’s affections on season 21 of The Bachelor, pressed the musician about his strong feelings toward the 38-year-old “Viall Files” host. “Everyone’s entitled to their opinion, and with social media, people are very quick to jump on what’s the most popular thing happening and how they can use it to benefit [themselves]. To get retweets. To get likes,” he noted. “I understand it. I’ve been, as of recently, the talk of the town, so I see why people are doing that, but it’s like, get to know me before you talk s–t. And if you come at my family, like, don’t do that.”

Wyatt claimed that Viall made “some slurs” about his relatives on Twitter, adding: “Have some respect.”

The Tennessee native then accused the Bachelor in Paradise alum of using his drama to try to stay relevant. “Absolutely,” he declared. “Are you kidding me? That’s what he thrives off.”

Viall has been a vocal fan of Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. The Bachelor Nation mainstay chimed in when Us Weekly shared a clip from Wyatt’s hometown date on Instagram in July. “Hannah doesn’t get the warmest welcome from Jed’s mother on hometown dates,” the caption read.

The Dancing With the Stars alum quipped in the comments section: “Probably because she can’t keep track of all his girlfriends.”

Wyatt came under fire when Stevens alleged he only appeared on the reality show to boost his music career and led her to believe their relationship would resume when he returned from filming. However, he got engaged to Brown, 24, during the Tuesday, July 30, finale.

The former pageant queen confronted her fiancé about the accusations during the episode. She ultimately ended their engagement over the phone.

