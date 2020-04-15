The shade of it all! Bachelorette alums Jed Wyatt and Tyler Cameron sparred on social media after the premiere of the new ABC spinoff, The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart.

The 27-year-old Florida native hilariously went off on his 26-year-old former Bachelorette costar on Monday, April 13, during the first episode of the musical dating series. “They should give Jed producer credits because he is definitely the creative idea for this show,” Cameron tweeted alongside a photo of Trevor Holmes, a current Listen to Your Heart contestant who fans think bears an eerie resemblance to Wyatt.

As the episode continued, the model poked fun at the women searching for love on the new series who “obviously didn’t watch the Bachelorette” and didn’t recognize the similarities between Wyatt and Holmes. Both men happen to be aspiring country artists and are seen wearing brown jackets with fleece lining. “We’ve seen how this look turns out already,” Cameron joked.

The Nashville native responded with a playfully surprised GIF, but eagle-eyed Bachelor Nation fans noticed that he unfollowed Cameron shortly after their interaction. Wyatt then shared his own thoughts on the new ABC series, tweeting, “Something about this new show feels familiar. Maybe it’s Trevor’s jacket, maybe it’s all the guitars. Stay tuned.”

Wyatt and Cameron both competed for Hannah Brown‘s heart on season 15 of The Bachelorette and were the 25-year-old’s final two options before she ultimately handed the final rose to Wyatt. The pair called off their engagement soon after filming ended when it was revealed that the singer-songwriter was still seeing another girl back home. While Brown watched the latest addition to the Bachelor universe on Monday, she admitted that it brought up some harsh memories about her ex.

“I’m triggered by this whole thing. @chrisbharrison #TheBachelorLTYH,” the Dancing With the Stars champ tweeted with a GIF of her breakup with Wyatt.

Chris Harrison expressed his support for the former Bachelorette, retweeting her message and writing, “Understandably so my friend.” The longtime Bachelor host, 48, recently revealed to Glamour that he “wasn’t surprised” to see that Brown and Cameron had reunited earlier this year. The former pair sparked dating rumors while quarantining together in the former football player’s hometown of Jupiter, Florida.

“I saw that coming,” Harrison said. “Hannah has been shipping that for quite some time, so I think that one I could possibly see happening. I’m glad it did. If it did.”