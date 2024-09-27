Jenna Dewan is marking the end of her divorce from Channing Tatum with an iconic meme.

After news broke that the former couple settled their divorce more than six years after separating, Dewan, 43, seemingly reacted to the milestone by sharing a throwback photo of Nicole Kidman taken at the end of her marriage to Tom Cruise.

In the 2001 photo, which has since become a popular meme, Kidman was captured leaving her attorney’s office after signing divorce papers. The Big Little Lies actress, now 57, held her arms out and closed her eyes as she soaked up the sun — and her new relationship status.

After Dewan shared the post via her Instagram Story, the actress also posted a variety of photos that showcase what her reality looks like today.

“Thank you universe 🙏🏻,” she wrote via Instagram on Thursday, September 26, with photos of her fiancé, Steve Kazee, and their two children, Callum, 4, and Rhiannon, 3 months. Dewan also shares daughter Everly, 11, with Tatum, 44.

Dewan and Tatum announced their separation in April 2018. At the time, the pair put on a united front when they released a joint statement online.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the pair wrote at the time. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

Dewan officially filed for divorce from Tatum in October 2018, and the pair were declared legally single in November 2019.

Although Tatum moved on with Zoë Kravitz while Dewan got engaged to Kazee, 48, in 2020, both parties struggled to settle their ongoing divorce after disagreeing about finances pertaining to the Magic Mike franchise.

Through it all, Dewan assured fans that her daughter with Tatum “always comes first.”

“How you feel about your kids, how you treat your kids. Kids always come first above everything else,” she told People in June. “Like everything else in life, you learn as you go. You shift and evolve and you adapt to how life is presenting itself to you. That includes getting the new normal of a blended family.”

After submitting a proposed judgment outlining the terms of their divorce settlement, Tatum and Dewan have a final mandatory settlement conference scheduled for October 3.