Sharing her grief. Jenna Johnson revealed that her infant niece has died.

“My angel little brother and sweet sister-in-law went through the unimaginable as they lost their baby girl this last week. I’ve been in awe at their examples of hope and immeasurable strength during this heart-wrenching time. So grateful for forever families and that our whole family was able to be together in honor of our beautiful niece, Lennon Sky Johnson,” the professional dancer, 38, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, December 7. “Please send Skyler and Ashton all of the love and prayers 🫶🏼.”

Jenna shared photos from the funeral service, including a snap of her brother, Skyler Johnson, and his wife, Ashton Johnston, embracing next to a small coffin and a photo of their late daughter. Several of the California native’s fellow DWTS pros left messages of support in the comments section.

“Hard to ‘like’ this post. Sending you and your family all the love ❤️,” Peta Murgatroyd — Jenna’s sister-in law — wrote.

“My heart hurts for all of you! Sending so much love to you and the family 💔💔💔💔,” said Witney Carson.

Emma Slater also chimed in, writing, “I’m so, so sorry, Jen. This is painful to read 💔 sending all my love to Skyler and Ashton.”

Jenna’s sister-in-law and Lennon’s mom shared a moving statement of her own.

“On December 2, 2022, our sweet little angel girl was stillborn. We’re so grateful we got to meet her and snuggle her precious body. We love our Lenny girl so much and have felt her presence daily. We know that she will always be with us, watching over us and comforting us throughout our life 👼🏻,” she wrote via Instagram.

Johnson announced her own pregnancy in July with her husband and fellow DWTS personality, Val Chmerkovskiy.

“Our biggest dream come true yet 🤍,” she wrote via Instagram at the time alongside a maternity shoot photo. “Baby Chmerkovskiy coming this January! My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can’t wait to meet our precious angel 🥹.”

The So You Think You Can Dance alum, who married Chmerkovskiy, 36, in April 2019, gave her husband a sweet shout-out after the season 31 finale of DWTS last month.

“Watching you shine this season has made me more proud than ever. You exuded light and sheer joy every time you took the stage. Getting to see you remind all of us who the GOAT of competitive ballroom dancing is, was also a pleasure to watch week after week. Your passion, your drive for perfection, your enthusiasm for ‘making moments’ and making people feel something by your performances are what make you special. And partially why I fell in love with you in the first place,” she captioned several Instagram snaps of the Ukraine native admiring her baby bump. “CONGRATULATIONS ON AN INCREDIBLE SEASON MY LOVE!!! Now let’s go have a baby 🪩🫶🏼♥️.”

The expectant mother, who is due next month, previously told Us Weekly her predictions for what type of parents she and Chmerkovskiy will be.

“I already know that it’s gonna be good cop, bad cop and I’m gonna be the bad cop. I know [he’s] gonna give into everything and be such a little sucker,” Jenna said in September. “He’s gonna be very involved. He wants to style him. They’re gonna have the matching outfits. We’ve already gone there.”