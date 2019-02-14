Not one, but two valentines. Jenni “JWoww” Farley is in the middle of a messy divorce with her estranged husband, Roger Mathews, but she’s still making the most of Valentine’s Day 2019.

The Jersey Shore star, 32, shared a sweet picture on Thursday, February 14, of her 4-year-old daughter, Meilani, and her 2-year-old son, Greyson, sleeping next to each other in honor of the day of love. “My Valentine’s [sic],” she captioned the sentimental Instagram photo.

Farley and Meilani celebrated the holiday one day early by going to see Frozen on Broadway. “Saw @frozenbroadway today with my girl,” the reality TV personality captioned a series of photos from the outing via Instagram on Wednesday, February 13. “Early Valentine’s Day present.”

The JWoww Cosmetics founder also made special Mickey Mouse-shaped “Valentine’s Day waffles” for her kids on Thursday. She shared videos of the cooking process on her Instagram Story and also posted clips of Greyson munching on the yummy breakfast.

The Snooki & JWoww alum filed for divorce from the 43-year-old businessman in September after three years of marriage. Four months later, Farley accused Mathews of being abusive during their relationship.

“You are an abuser to the core, Roger Mathews…. You have spit at me. You have pushed me,” she wrote in a since-deleted letter on her website. “You have shoved me. You have aggressively thrown me to the ground. You have prevented me from closing doors to escape having you coming at me. You have belittled and disparaged me. You have threatened me.”

Mathews denied his estranged wife’s allegations, calling the message “highly erroneous and [containing] many lies.” He later wrote his own blog post and alleged that it was actually Farley who was abusive. “You have always been the aggressor,” he stated.

The truck driver challenged Farley’s divorce petition in late January, asking that his ex pay him monthly child support and alimony payments. He also requested that a judge find the duo’s prenuptial agreement “invalid and unenforceable.” Several days later, Us Weekly confirmed that Farley filed her own court documents in hopes that a judge would dismiss Mathews’ request.

