



Jennifer Aniston is embracing her fifth decade on Earth — and is hoping to help change the stigma around getting older.

“Fifty was the first time I thought, ‘Well, that number,’” the Friends alum told InStyle in an interview published on Wednesday, September 4. “I don’t know what it is because I don’t feel any different. Things aren’t shutting down in any way. I feel physically incredible.”

Aniston added: “So it’s weird that it’s all of a sudden getting telegraphed in a way that’s like, ‘You look amazing for your age.’ I think we need to establish some etiquette around that dialogue and verbiage.”

The Morning Show actress isn’t slowing down either. “Women were never allowed to have power. Power feels sexy to me today, as does women’s intelligence and how capable and creative they are,” she said of her current career state.

Aniston celebrated her milestone birthday in February alongside family and friends — including ex-husband Brad Pitt — at Sunset Tower in Los Angeles. Reese Witherspoon, Jon Hamm and Kate Hudson were among the other pals who attended the bash.

“Jen spoke to Brad briefly. At one point she hugged him and thanked him for coming,” an insider told Us at the time, noting that other partygoers “were surprised to see Brad there and were making a big deal of it.”

The source added: “But it didn’t seem like that big of a deal to Jen. The invite went out to a ton of people and he accepted. She was happy he was there, but that was it. She was busy making the rounds.”

Aniston’s birthday came almost exactly one year after her split from husband Justin Theroux — but that didn’t stop the Leftovers actor, 48, from wishing his former love a happy birthday on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to this fierce Woman. Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind. ….and fiercely funny,” Theroux captioned the post.

Aniston kept her celebrations going throughout February, even jetting off on a girls’ trip with BFF Courteney Cox. However, they suffered a slight mishap on their way to the tropical vacation when their plane was forced to land after losing a wheel mid-air.

“Everybody on the plane started panicking,” Aniston recalled to Ellen DeGeneres during an interview in June. “Everyone who I look to for comfort has got tears streaming down their faces. They’re texting their children, their partners, their loved ones. And I was like, ‘Who do I text? And then ‘Bing!’ You were the first person that was like, ‘Are you OK?’ And I was like, ‘Ellen! I do have someone who loves me!’”

