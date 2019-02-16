Safe and sound and ready for vacation! Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and their friends made it to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Friday, February 15, after an emergency plane landing caused a mild delay.

The former Friends costars were spotted touching down in the tropical location. Aniston, 50, wore a tan hat and gray top, while Cox, 54, sported a white shirt and glasses.

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday that the best pals’ plane was forced to land while en route to their girls’ trip. TMZ reported that the private jet lost a wheel during takeoff around 11 a.m.

A source told Us that Jimmy Kimmel’s wife, Molly Kimmel, and film producer Kristin Hahn were also on board the aircraft. The two worked with Aniston on her 2018 Netflix film, Dumplin’. Amanda Anka, who is married to Jason Bateman, was another passenger.

According to TMZ, the aircraft rerouted to Ontario, California, but had to circle in the air for hours to burn fuel so they could land safely. “She’s going to take a new plane from Ontario to Cabo later today,” the insider told Us.

The plane was reportedly wobbly once it hit the runway, but there were no injuries, according to CBS.

Cox took to Instagram on Friday after the ordeal. “#fbf,” the actress captioned a throwback photo of her daughter, Coco, 14, dozing during an episode of Friends. “Awww … I put her right to sleep.” (The Cougar Town alum shares the teenager with ex-husband David Arquette.)

Earlier in the week, Aniston celebrated her 50th birthday with a star-studded bash in West Hollywood. Brad Pitt, John Mayer, Reese Witherspoon, George Clooney, Kate Hudson, Katy Perry and Gwyneth Paltrow were among those who rang in the occasion at Sunset Tower.

The Horrible Bosses star “mostly mingled with her girlfriends” at the soiree, according to an insider. “Jen spoke to Brad briefly. At one point she hugged him and thanked him for coming,” the source told Us of her interactions with her ex-husband.

The insider added: “It didn’t seem like that big of a deal to Jen. The invite went out to a ton of people and he accepted. She was happy he was there, but that was it. She was busy making the rounds and excited to see so many people near and dear to her.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!