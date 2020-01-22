Just Like Us! Jennifer Aniston’s go-to iPhone apps range from Postmates to Waze to WhatsApp.

The 50-year-old Morning Show star gave fans a look at her phone when she posted a photo of herself in the car on the way to the SAG Awards on Sunday, January 20.

“No wrinkles… harder than it looks!” she wrote alongside one photo of herself strategically siting in the car via Instagram.

In the photo, Aniston’s iPhone is sitting in the car door. The apps featured on her home screen include the food delivery service, the GPS navigation software, the cross-platform messaging app, the Under Armor training app, and Insight Timer meditation app.

Sources previously told Us Weekly that the Friends alum makes it a priority to practice self-care — including meditation.

“She’s happy to be at home with her routine, doing her yoga, eating healthy meals and getting a facial or massage,” a source told Us in February 2018 following Aniston’s split from ex-husband Justin Theroux.

The actress also spoke about the importance of staying zen during a 2016 interview with Well + Good.

“There’s usually some sort of meditation at that point,” she said at the time. “Usually 20 minutes, or 10 if I can’t get the full amount of time in. It’s a set [Transcendental Meditation mantra] that I do every time.”

In her post-SAGs Instagram, Aniston also included a second snap of her new trophy sitting on her bathtub after she ditched her sleeveless white gown.

“Somewhere between these two photos, my peers gave me a gift I will cherish and a night I will never forget. Thank you @sagawards, @themorningshow, and our incredible cast and crew. Let’s get back to work,” she wrote.

After taking home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series during Sunday’s show, Aniston made headlines for reuniting with ex-husband Brad Pitt backstage. The moment was documented by Vivien Best Photography’s Vivien Killilea Best.

“I was backstage at the SAG-AFTRA awards and heard a familiar voice shouting ‘Aniston! ANISTON!’ I turned around and saw this gem of a moment happen,” the photographer wrote via Instagram.

Aniston and Pitt were married from 2000 to 2005.