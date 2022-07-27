Ready for the next step? Jennifer Garner and boyfriend John Miller are “getting quite close” with each other’s families, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The couple keep their relationship “very private,” per the insider. “They meet at each other’s houses — even for a quick glass of wine or for a low-key dinner date night away from prying eyes.”

Garner, 50, and the businessman, 44, will stay the night with one another “when the timing is right” and have jetted off on “secret getaways” to New York, Italy and beyond, the source tells Us.

Us broke the news in October 2018 that the Juno actress began dating Miller about six months prior. “Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been. It’s a loving, healthy relationship,” an insider revealed at the time.

Garner’s blossoming romance came after her 2015 split from Ben Affleck, with whom she shares children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. The former couple were married for 10 years before calling it quits and finalized their divorce in 2018.

Miller, who shares two kids with ex-wife Caroline Campbell, briefly broke up with Garner in August 2020. Since getting back together the following May, the CaliGroup CEO and the Texas native have been all in on their romance.

“She’s met and hung out with John’s kids and his whole family, even for special events like birthdays, when they have all gotten together,” the first source tells Us of the 13 Going On 30 actress and her beau, who have been “incorporating their families since they got back together.”

The insider says the Stanford alum has been “spending more time with Jen’s kids,” and the blended brood often does “planned fun things together on weekends.” When Miller and Garner’s busy schedules keep them apart, the twosome “write each other sweet love notes.”

Per the source, “John’s a romantic but an unapologetic workaholic.”

As the Alias alum continues to bond with Miller, her ex-husband has reached a romantic milestone of his own. Us confirmed earlier this month that Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lopez obtained a marriage license in Nevada and tied the knot at a Las Vegas chapel. The newlyweds got engaged in April — nearly 20 years after their initial relationship stole fans’ hearts.

When the Gone Girl actor and the Grammy nominee, 53, got back together in spring 2021, a source told Us Garner gave the reunion her “seal of approval” — and the feeling was mutual. “J. Lo thinks Jennifer is a kind and wonderful person and an amazing mother,” the insider noted at the time.

For more on Garner’s love life, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!