Words of wisdom. Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, honored New York City graduates with an inspiring message for the class of 2020.

The couple — who are both New York natives — teamed up with Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard A. Carranza to deliver a keynote speech in a virtual graduation ceremony on Tuesday, June 30.

Rodriguez, 44, recalled the importance of working together as a team when he won a World Series championship with the New York Yankees.

“The point is that when you looked at our team, it was a melting pot,” he explained. “We loved each other, we accepted each other, and we bonded with each other. We shared a common goal and we achieved it, and that’s what made us great. It is our hope that one day, all of you and America, can come together like the 2009 New York Yankees . . . when we work together, we can accomplish amazing things.”

The “On the Floor” singer, 50, reflected on the uncertainty of leaving high school and noted that the magnitude is even greater for students graduating amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We both remember being in your position with an uncertain future ahead of us, but what we know now is we weren’t really in your shoes,” Lopez said. “We didn’t have to celebrate our graduation at home or watch our teachers and graduation speakers on a screen. As the events of recent weeks have shown, your generation is facing a series of unique challenges. It feels like we lost our way these past few years, but we can find our way back. With every great challenge comes a great opportunity, and like so many things in life, this starts with accepting responsibility.”

The Hustlers star concluded the speech by encouraging graduates to extend their education beyond the classroom. “You may have earned your degree today, but you never stop being a student,” she said. “Make an effort to learn more and more every single day. And finally, become the leaders of tomorrow.”

Earlier that day, the pair competed against each other for the #WorldOfDanceAgain TikTok challenge. Lopez and Rodriguez shimmied to the World of Dance judge’s 2012 single “Dance Again” in a joint performance.

“Machos got moves!!!!” the “Get Right” singer captioned the video via Instagram. Rodriguez, for his part, wrote, “You know what they say, practice makes perfect! Or in this case, practice makes it not as bad!!”

Lopez and Rodriguez have been quarantined together with the Grammy winner’s 12-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Rodriguez and his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, also share daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11.