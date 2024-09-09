Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce isn’t affecting her friendship with his BFF, Matt Damon.

Lopez, 55, was spotted holding Damon’s hand as the pair were deep in conversation at an afterparty for their new movie, Unstoppable, at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, September 6. Lopez stars in the new sports drama, while Damon and Affleck are producers.

In photos published by the Daily Mail on Sunday, September 8, the stars appear to be in the midst of a thoughtful conversation. Lopez can be seen with her hand on top of Damon’s.

According to People, Lopez and Damon, 53, were spotted talking for around 20 minutes. Lopez was sitting with Damon’s wife, Luciana, and costar Don Cheadle when Damon joined them, per the outlet.

Earlier in the night, Lopez, Damon, Cheadle and costar Bobby Cannavale walked the red carpet at the premiere of their new movie. Affleck, 52, was not in attendance.

Lopez, of course, filed for divorce from Damon’s longtime pal and Unstoppable coproducer in August, on the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding ceremony. (The couple initially wed in Las Vegas in July 2022 and followed it up with an intimate second wedding in August 2022.)

“The timing of the divorce was a big f—k you to Ben,” a Hollywood insider told Us Weekly exclusively in August.

At Friday’s afterparty, Lopez was also spotted joking about being a “bad picker” to costar Cannavale, appearing to refer to her romantic history.

Per footage published by The Hollywood Reporter, Cannavale, 54, appeared to struggle to hear Lopez’s confession, so she repeated “I’m a bad picker” three more times within earshot of THR’s camera. Lopez then seemingly said, “It is what it is,” and busted out a dance move.

Us confirmed on August 20 that Lopez had filed for divorce from Affleck after months of questions surrounding the status of their union. Court documents filed in a Los Angeles court revealed that the former couple’s actual date of separation was April 26 — three months before their second wedding anniversary.

The estranged couple initially began dating in 2002 but called off their engagement in January 2024. They reunited decades later in May 2021 and wed just over a year later.

Us confirmed in May that Affleck moved out of their shared Los Angeles home.

In July, an insider told Us that Lopez and Affleck were “doing their own thing” as they navigated their next steps.

“Jennifer suggested they just take time to figure it out,” the source added, while another insider pointed out that Lopez and Affleck were “going through so much individually and as a couple.”