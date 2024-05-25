Jennifer Lopez was seen wearing her wedding ring amid her and husband Ben Affleck’s marital problems.

Lopez, 54, was photographed on Friday, May 24, leaving the studio wearing white sweatpants and a matching long-sleeved crop top, paired with a cream-colored Birkin handbag, sunglasses and, of course, her platinum wedding band.

The photos come after weeks of speculation that she and Affleck, 51, were separated. In recent weeks, both Lopez and Affleck have been seen in and out of their wedding rings. Affleck even hid his ring finger entirely from photographers while out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 22.

Lopez, for her part, wore her wedding band at the California premiere of her new film Atlas on Monday, May 20, but not her green diamond engagement ring.

Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple had been “having issues” in their marriage as Lopez prepares for her “work commitments,” including her This Is Me … Live Tour.

“Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage,” the insider explained. “They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour.” The source added that Lopez is “very focused on work” at the moment, saying, “They are on two completely different pages most of the time.”

Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us that the couple was no longer living in the same house, saying that Affleck had moved out of the mansion he shares with Lopez “several weeks ago.”

While promoting her new movie Atlas in Mexico City, Lopez dodged inquiries about her marriage to Affleck during a press Q&A, with costar Simu Liu quickly jumping in to deflect the question. “OK, we’re not doing that,” he said. “Thank you so much, guys. We really appreciate it.” Lopez added, “You know better than that,” addressing the reporters.

Lopez and Affleck reunited in 2021 after an early 2000s romance, eloping to Las Vegas in July 2022. The couple renewed their vows one month later at Affleck’s home in Georgia. Lopez shares 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

The couple has yet to publicly address the status of their marriage. However, another source exclusively told Us that Garner, 52, has encouraged her ex-husband not to give up on his relationship.

​​“Jennifer Garner is encouraging Ben to work on his marriage to Jen,” the insider said. “She fully supports their relationship and wants nothing more than for him to be happy.”