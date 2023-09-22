Jessica Chastain is seemingly following the Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner divorce news — and she has some thoughts about how it’s playing out.

Chastain, 46, reposted a tweet from author Roxane Gay about the statements Jonas, 34, has given regarding his split from Turner, 27. “The way Joe Jonas miscalculated his popularity with his transparent attempts at PR manipulation, particularly when the North remembers is FASCINATING,” Gay, 48, wrote on Thursday, September 21, referencing Turner’s role as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones. “And holding the children’s passports to keep them from their mother? Bruh.”

Chastain quote-tweeted the message on Friday, September 22, adding the comment, “The Oracle @rgay 🤍.”

Turner and Chastain worked together on the 2019 film Dark Phoenix, in which Turner played the X-Men character Jean Grey. Chastain, meanwhile, played Vuk, the leader of an alien race called the D’Bari.

When Turner shared a photo from her lavish wedding via Instagram in July 2019, Chastain commented that she “loved this moment,” hinting that she was in attendance at the ceremony.

Turner and Jonas first tied the knot in May 2019 in Las Vegas before having a second, larger event one month later in France. The duo went on to welcome two daughters: Willa, 3, and a second baby, 14 months, whose name they haven’t revealed.

Earlier this month, Jonas filed for divorce from Turner, saying in his paperwork that their marriage is “irretrievably broken.” In a joint statement shared via Instagram, the twosome said they “mutually decided to amicably end” their marriage, adding that it was a “united decision.”

The split, however, quickly turned messy. Earlier this week, Turner sued Jonas over their daughters, alleging that he is wrongfully keeping the children in New York City against her wishes. Turner wants to take them to her native U.K. and claimed the pair agreed to make England their “forever home” in December 2022.

According to court documents obtained by The Messenger, Turner alleged that Jonas is refusing to return their children’s passports so they could travel to England with her.

Turner and Jonas purchased a home in the English countryside earlier this year and officially relocated in April. Last month, they sold their mansion in Miami for $15 million. In her lawsuit, Turner said she agreed “with hesitation” to have their kids travel with Jonas this summer while he’s on tour with the Jonas Brothers but claimed it would be a “temporary arrangement.”

She went on to note that she and Jonas had planned to start looking for schools in England for Willa. “The parties were both excited for the family’s move,” read the filing, per a report from Page Six.

Jonas, for his part, denied Turner’s version of events in a lengthy statement shared via his rep on Thursday. “Joe and Sophie had a cordial meeting this past Sunday in New York, when Sophie came to New York to be with the kids,” the spokesperson told Us Weekly. “They have been with her since that meeting. Joe’s impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable coparenting setup.”

The rep went on to note that “the Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children,” as Jonas filed his divorce petition in that state — and if he hands over the children’s passports, he will be in violation of the order.

“Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the UK,” the rep continued. “When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted. After being in Joe’s care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother.”