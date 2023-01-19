Over it. Jim Edmonds opened up about ex-wife Meghan King — and claimed the former Real Housewives of Orange County star has told “lies” about him since their 2019 split.

“I don’t know if the truth has come out of her mouth since [my wife Kortnie O’Connor] and I have been together,” Edmonds, 52, said during the Wednesday, January 18, episode of the “Hollywood Raw” podcast. “I can give you an entire list, if not all of three years, of straight lies.”

The former MLB star and wife Kortnie O’Connor — whom he married in September 2022 — went on to tell their side of the story about several accusations the “Intimate Knowledge” podcast host, 38, has made including Edmonds getting remarried on her birthday.

“It’s just little jabs like that. It’s been nonstop for three years, and it’s so f–king annoying,” he said, adding that he wasn’t even aware the rumor existed until “two or three weeks later” after he got home from his Italy nuptials.

Edmonds also addressed the Missouri native’s temporary protective order against him, calling the allegations in the order “completely false.”

O’Connor added, “It was never served to us. No one ever came here. … We had no idea.”

Edmonds and King married in 2015 and split four years later amid rumors that the California native had been unfaithful. He denied the cheating claims at the time, telling Us Weekly, “Regrettably, I had a lapse in judgment. I engaged in inappropriate conversation with this persona. At no time was there any time of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none.”

On Wednesday’s podcast, Edmonds once again shut down rumors of any extramarital affairs, calling it “embarrassing” and an “absolute joke.”

Prior to their split, the former St. Louis Cardinals player and the Bravo star welcomed 6-year-old daughter Aspen and 4-year-old twin sons Hayes and Hart, the latter who had previously been diagnosed with periventricular leukomalacia. (Edmonds also shares a son, Landon, and a daughter, Sutton, with ex Allison Jayne Raski and daughters Hayley and Lauren with his first wife, Lee Ann Horton, who died in 2015 after battling brain cancer.)

In October 2020, King revealed that Hart had also been diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

“Even though he’s the same kid, I expected it to hit me hard. But it didn’t,” she wrote in a blog post at the time. “It didn’t hit me hard at all. In fact, I felt relieved. … This is the once dreadful diagnosis I knew was coming since that fateful day I googled the right thing and it hit me like a truck: CP. I knew it was CP since Hart was a few months old. I just knew.”

King went on to write that CP is defined as “brain paralysis,” calling it an “exceedingly misleading and ridiculous designation.”

On Thursday, however, Edmonds claimed that while Hart does have periventricular leukomalacia, he has never been officially diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

“I’m like, well, OK then tell the truth. Don’t tell the sad stories all the time. Just be straight,” he said.

Edmonds, who shared that he and King are now coparenting through a nanny, also took issue with his ex-wife’s dating life — the TV personality dated Trevor Colhoun, Bachelorette alum Mike Johnson, Will Roos and was briefly married to President Joe Biden‘s nephew Cuffe Owens — claiming that his “poor kids” are going to grow up “thinking every guy is mean.”

When asked if he sees “any road to peace with her any time soon,” the former Chicago Cub player replied, “Not as long as she talks.”

Us Weekly has reached out to King for comment.