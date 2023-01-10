New year, same heartbreak? Meghan King got real about how she feels looking at pictures from her marriage with Jim Edmonds three years after their split.

“Sometimes looking back on photos like this one I think about the ignorant happiness I felt,” King, 38, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, January 10, while sharing a snap of her holding her daughter, Aspen, as a baby. “In this moment I had no idea things would be the way they are today.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum confessed: “I’m a little bitter and I wear that pain with a badge of honor because of how far I’ve come. I envy others with nuclear families and I mourn the one I lost.”

The Missouri native noted that while she is the “happiest and wisest and most powerful” she’s ever been, it came at “a very steep price.”

King — who filed for divorce from Edmonds, 52, in 2019 after five years of marriage amid cheating allegations — explained that she has learned to accept the good and the bad that came from her breakup.

“But I’m grateful for those fleeting moments of bliss I felt with the family I once made,” she continued. “Life is different now and families can look all kinds of ways. Remember that. Whatever you do, whoever you are, and whatever your situation, remember that.”

The former Bravo star, who shares Aspen, 6, and twin sons Hayes and Hart, 4, with the retired MLB player, has since found the silver lining to her situation.

“What you define as happiness doesn’t define another’s,” King added. “Grace, my friends. Grace is the greatest gift you can give yourself and one another. I love you.”

The “Intimate Knowledge” podcast cohost finalized her divorce from Edmonds in May 2021. The former Los Angeles Angels athlete has since moved on with Kortnie O’Connor, whom he married in September 2022.

King, for her part, has had a few high-profile romances since becoming single, including her brief marriage to Cuffe Owens. The duo tied the knot in October 2021 but separated two months later.

The former reality star was then linked to Trevor Colhoun before being seen packing on the PDA with the Bachelorette’s Mike Johnson in September 2022.

King revealed during her podcast in October 2022 that she’d begun seeing her longtime friend Kenny, who resides in Denver. The relationship was short-lived with the TV personality confirming during her Sunday, January 8, podcast episode that they called it quits in December 2022.