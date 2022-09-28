Rolling with the punches! Meghan King and Bachelor alum Mike Johnson got candid about their PDA-packed weekend in Vegas — and dished on the details of their “blind date.”

The pair first made headlines during the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, September 23, after they got cozy posing together for photos.

During the Sunday, September 25, episode of her “Intimate Knowledge” podcast, King, 38, and the Bachelor Nation star, 34, opened up about how they ended up together in Sin City.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star, for her part, explained that she thought as “a single woman” it would “be fun to have a date” while attending the concert. “I’m talking to our production team and they said, ‘You know, we know a lot of people from Bachelor Nation, maybe we could set you up.’”

After King “Googled” Johnson and “thought he was cute,” the financial advisor got a call. “I was so confused at first but I was honored,” Johnson said. “They thought we were a good pairing together and I think we had a wonderful time.”

The Say Yes to the Dress alum then detailed the pair’s fun night, pointing out a particularly “gentlemanly” action that instantly attracted her to the Texas native.

“You know what I thought was very masculine that you did yesterday? We’re sitting at the bar before the party and there were a bunch of The Bachelor guys … We’re just chit-chatting and you said, ‘Excuse me, gentlemen, I’m going to have to pull her away for a second,’” King gushed. “I thought that was so confined and masculine of you to think about me, to make me feel special. Here we are on a blind date, we’re in a group setting, and you’re like, ‘No, I’m going to make her feel special.’”

The twosome then shared how they “talked about a lot of personal experiences” together before heading to a mixer.

“We go to the party, we’re a little looser at that point. … There was some touching, we definitely looked like a couple,” King said, admitting she was “embarrassed” to be recalling the intimate details of the evening with Johnson. “And I don’t know if we were fooling everyone or just fooling ourselves — we even took a couple’s picture just the two of us. And I was like, ‘Oh, my God, we look in love.’ I literally said that.”

The duo shared how they ended the night at the Crazy Horse strip club, where they spent time “canoodling,” before Johnson confirmed King was a “good kisser.”

After sparking speculation on Friday, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the twosome were spotted being very affectionate while enjoying their night out.

“They acted like no one else was around them. Meghan was sitting on Mike’s lap for the majority of the night. He was very touchy-feely with her,” the insider said, noting that they left the club holding hands.

The pair’s outing comes less than two months after King’s divorce from Cuffe Owens. Prior to her relationship with Owens, who is President Joe Biden’s nephew, the reality star was married to Jim Edmonds from 2014 to 2018. (The former couple share daughter Aspen, 5, and twins Hayes and Hart, 4.)

King’s PDA-packed weekend with Johnson comes just weeks after Us confirmed that that the Missouri native’s order of protection against Edmonds, 52, has been dropped. She originally filed for a temporary restraining order in June, alleging that the former St. Louis Cardinals player exhibited “frequent and consistent verbal abuse” toward her.