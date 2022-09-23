Love in the air? Meghan King and Mike Johnson enjoyed a night out at a Las Vegas strip club — and the pair appeared to be all over each other.

“They acted like no one else was around them. Meghan was sitting on Mike’s lap for the majority of the night. He was very touchy-feely with her,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, September 23, about King, 37, and Johnson’s night out together, noting that they left Crazy Horse 3 holding hands.

King, for her part, hinted at the fun outing on her social media. “Look who I found at @iheartradio festival in Vegas! @mike_johnson is my new fave!” she captioned an Instagram photo that same night of her and the season 15 Bachelorette alum posing for the camera.

The unexpected reality TV star crossover comes days after Us confirmed that King’s order of protection against ex-husband Jim Edmonds has been dropped.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, who was married to Edmonds, 52, from 2014 to 2019, originally filed for a temporary restraining order in June. King alleged that the former St. Louis Cardinals player exhibited “frequent and consistent verbal abuse” toward her.

Edmonds slammed the accusations after the news made headlines earlier this month. “This request for an order of protection is completely baseless and furthermore makes an absolute mockery of the pain suffered by the millions of women in this country who are legitimate victims of abuse,” his rep, Steve Honig, told Us in a statement at the time.

Following her split from Edmonds, King later moved on with Cuffe Owens. After three weeks of dating, the couple exchanged vows in October 2021.

Later that year, King announced that the pair had called it quits. “I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating,” the Missouri native, who shares daughter Aspen, 5, and twins Hart and Hayes, 4, with Edmonds, wrote via Instagram in December 2021. “This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams.”

After getting the marriage annulled, King opened up about her approach to finding someone new. “I enjoy dating. It’s not kind of the top of my list like it used to be,” she shared on Caroline Stanbury‘s “Divorced Not Dead” podcast in July. “It’ll happen when it’s supposed to happen so I’m just trying to take this time to sit in the moment. Mainly with my kids and of course my friends too. My friends have been amazing through all of this.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper