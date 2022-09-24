Just close friends? Meghan King and Mike Johnson looked cozy at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Friday, September 23 — but the Real Housewife insists they’re just here for a good time.

The pair posed together for several photos. King — who wore a black corset dress with an ultra-high slit and red over-the-knee boots — wrapped her arms around the Bachelor in Paradise alum’s torso in some pics. Johnson, 34, who donned a maroon shirt and patterned trousers for the event, gave the Real Housewives of Orange County star a kiss on the cheek.

“We are just having fun,” King, 37, wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday after news of their recent strip club outing with Johnson made headlines.

The reality stars visited Crazy Horse 3 on Thursday, September 22, where they were spotted being very affectionate.

“They acted like no one else was around them. Meghan was sitting on Mike’s lap for the majority of the night. He was very touchy-feely with her,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday about King and Johnson’s night out together, noting that they left the club holding hands.

King, for her part, hinted at the fun outing on her social media. “Look who I found at @iheartradio festival in Vegas! @mike_johnson is my new fave!” she captioned an Instagram photo on Thursday.

Braunwyn Windham Burke hinted at the late-night outing while commenting on King’s Instagram recap of her first day in Sin City. “The after party looked pretty fun too 😂❤️ Love seeing you live your best life!!” the RHOC alum, 44, wrote.

Johnson, who was a competitor on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette, shared a photo of them smiling for a selfie to his Instagram Story during Friday night’s concert.

King was previously married to Jim Edmonds, with whom she shares daughter Aspen, 5, and twins Hayes and Hart, 4, from 2014 to 2019. Her outing with the Texas native comes days after Us confirmed that King’s order of protection against her ex-husband, 52, has been dropped. She originally filed for a temporary restraining order in June, alleging that the former St. Louis Cardinals player exhibited “frequent and consistent verbal abuse” toward her.

Edmonds slammed the accusations earlier this month. “This request for an order of protection is completely baseless and furthermore makes an absolute mockery of the pain suffered by the millions of women in this country who are legitimate victims of abuse,” his rep told Us in a statement at the time.

Following her split from Edmonds, King later moved on with Cuffe Owens. After three weeks of dating President Joe Biden‘s nephew, King exchanged vows with him in October 2021. They split after two months of marriage and have since annulled the union.

After the whirlwind relationship, she said she wanted to keep her love life private. “I told myself I’m done putting people in the public eye, putting people on my Instagram,” she confessed during an appearance on a July episode of the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast. “I’m done with that.”

Scroll down for photos of their cozy red carpet appearance: