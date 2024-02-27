President Joe Biden is continuing to have fun with the conspiracy theories about plotting with Taylor Swift to win the 2024 election.

Biden, 81, appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday, February 26, to celebrate the show’s 10th anniversary. Swift, 34, endorsed Biden in 2020. As he campaigns for reelection, there are theories circulating that The White House was working behind the scenes with the 14-time Grammy winner, and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs football star Travis Kelce, to help boost his popularity.

“There is a Dark Brandon conspiracy meme, and this is something that you seem to have a lot of fun with,” Meyers, 50, told Biden. “Do you enjoy playing around with the Dark Brandon meme?

“No, I resent the hell out of it,” the President joked, while embracing the meme by putting on Dark Brandon’s signature dark aviator shades.

Then, Meyers cited statistics about the supposed conspiracy, explaining,“There are 18 percent of Americans, according to recent polling, who believe that you and Taylor Swift are actually working in cahoots.” Meyers told Biden that after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, he posted the Dark Brandon meme, which depicts him with lasers shooting out of his eyes, and commented, “Just like we drew it up @Chiefs”

“I have you on the hot spot. Can you confirm or deny that there is an active conspiracy between you and Miss Swift?” Meyers asked Biden.

“Where are you getting this information? It’s classified. That’s classified information,” Biden said with a smile. “But I will tell you, she did endorse me in 2020.”

Swift has not announced an endorsement for this year’s Presidential election. Meyers was not satisfied with the President’s response and pressed the issue, asking if a Swift endorsement might “come around again.”

Biden maintained his noncommittal stance, joking, “I told you it’s classified.”

Last year, Biden’s opponents promoted a wild theory that he arranged for the Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVIII and have Swift and Kelce, 34, endorse him after the victory.

Now that the Chiefs are Super Bowl champions, Swifties are wondering whether the team’s most famous fan, Swift, will join them at the traditional winner’s celebration with the president.

“That is going to be up to the Chiefs and obviously their decision to figure out who is going to come with them when they come,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing on Monday, February 12. “As you know, it is a White House tradition. I can’t speak to attendance and who will be here. But look forward to having them here and obviously congratulate them on a great win.”

Jean-Pierre, 49, opened the press conference by congratulating the Chiefs on winning their second consecutive Super Bowl and gave a shout-out to “all the Swifties out there.”

The game set a record as the most-watched program in television history with 202 million people viewing at least part of the game. Swift’s romance with Kelce is being cited as one reason for the high ratings as her fans tuned in to see her root for Kansas City.

Asked whether Super Bowl teammates get a +1 when they are invited to the White House, obviously referring to Kelce, Jean-Pierre laughed and said, “That’s a good question. I can’t answer that right now.”

Last year, Biden welcomed Kelce and his teammates to the White House on June 5 to celebrate their victory in Super Bowl LVII.