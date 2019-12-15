



Joe Giudice shared an inspiring post about love and letting go of the past amid his separation from wife Teresa Giudice and their four daughters.

“Life is too short to be angry. Life is too short to be resentful. Life is too short to hold on to the past. Life is too short not to love. Life is too short not to be happy. Life is too short not to forgive. Life is too short not to live our lives the way we want it,” the post on his Instagram account on Saturday, December 14, read.

“Love life. Appreciate the people in it. Enjoy the present. Seize the moment,” it concluded. “Life is worth living for, so let’s LIVE!”

“Very True,” Teresa, 47, commented on the post along with a heart-eyes emoji.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, served a 41-month prison term for fraud before being taken into Immigrations and Customs Enforcement custody in March. He was released in October and flew to Italy, where he was born, as he awaits a verdict on his appeal against his deportation.

Teresa and Joe and their daughters, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, reunited in Europe in early November. While the Skinny Italian author expressed reservations ahead of their visit — accusing Joe of cheating on her and telling Andy Cohen that they are “two different people now” — a source told Us Weekly last month that they have “been talking and FaceTiming a ton since she got back from Italy.”

Teresa previously said that she and Joe — who have been married for 20 years — would split if he was deported, but the source told Us that the Bravo star “has been really happy and in a good place since she got back” from Italy. “Their interactions are a little flirty, too, but that could just be the honeymoon stage all over again.”

While Joe said at the end of November that his daughters would be visiting him in Salerno, Italy, for Christmas, Teresa told Us on Friday, December 13, that their holiday plans are still up in the air.

“I don’t know yet,” she told Us at Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in NYC. “We’re still deciding. We have a lot going on.”