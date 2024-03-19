Your account
Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor's Relationship Timeline: Inside Their Romance

By

Caitlin O’Connor and Joe Manganiello Presley Ann/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium

Joe Manganiello and Cailtin O’Connor‘s romance shows no signs of slowing down.

The pair were first linked after meeting in a hot tub in September 2023 at an “unofficial” post-premiere party for the HBO series, Winning Time, according to People. O’Connor portrays Dyan Cannon in the drama, which follows the professional and personal lives of the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980s.

Their unexpected meet-cute came nearly two months after the True Blood actor and Sofía Vergara announced their separation.

Manganiello filed for divorce from the Modern Family alum on July 19, 2023, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, per court documents obtained by Us Weekly. Vergara later told Spanish newspaper El País in January 2024 that they didn’t see eye to eye on expanding their family, as she “didn’t want to be an old mom.” (The actress is mom to son Manolo, whom she welcomed in 1991 with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez).

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the former couple wrote in a joint statement posted via Instagram at the time. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Manganiello and Vergara finalized their divorce in February – just one month before a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the Deal or No Deal Island host’s romance with O’Connor is moving full-steam ahead.


Caitlin O’Connor and Joe Manganiello Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Netflix

“They’re going to get engaged soon [and then] start trying for kids,” the insider dished. “Marriage is definitely in their future.”

Keep reading to see how Manganiello and O’Connor’s relationship has blossomed since they were first romantically linked.

September 2023

Manganiello and O’Connor met at a post-premiere party for her HBO show, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. That same month, the pair were spotted leaving Gold’s Gym in Venice, California, where they were seen walking side by side before leaving in the same Cadillac SUV together.

December 2023

Manganiello and O’Connor made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) gala, which was held at New York’s Cipriani 25 Broadway restaurant, in December 2023.

The actors were then spotted at the New York Jets vs. Houston Texans game days after making their red carpet debut.


Caitlin O’Connor and Joe Manganiello Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

That same month, multiple sources exclusively told Us Weekly why the pair clicked from the very beginning.

“Joe and Caitlin are both so easygoing that they work really well together,” the first source explained, while a second insider added that O’Connor is not a “high-maintenance” person. “She’s not a big drinker or a party girl.”

January 2024

The couple enjoyed a date night at The Art of Elysium’s 25th Anniversary HEAVEN Gala in Los Angeles in January.

February 2024

Manganiello made his relationship with O’Connor Instagram official in February, noting in his caption that the couple celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together by attending the Tool concert at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.


Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor Gotham/Getty Images for ABA

March 2024

A source exclusively told Us Weekly that wedding bells may be in the couple’s future sooner rather than later.

“They’re going to get engaged soon [and then] start trying for kids,” the insider revealed. “Marriage is definitely in their future.”

Joe Manganiello

