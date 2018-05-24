Overstepping? Nikki Bella makes an important decision on ex-fiancé John Cena’s behalf in a new Total Bellas teaser.

The brunette beauty, 34, seemingly upsets Cena, 41, while planning their since-canceled nuptials in a sneak peak for the Sunday, May 27, episode of their E! show.

Bella feels as though she crossed the line after selecting the Blockers star’s best man for him. The Total Divas personality mulls over her decision in a confessional, explaining that she “kind of feel[s] silly” for telling Cena’s friend Rob that he had the gig.

“I may or may not have kind of jumped the gun and told Rob that he’s your best man,” Bella tells the Raw wrestler, who isn’t too happy and asks the former model to discuss important wedding planning decisions with him going forward.

“This is no time for us to argue. This is a big thing for us, so I’lll just tell you what’s happened so far. You took that choice away from me and you took that meaning of me telling them,” Cena explains. “One, let me know if you’re making a decision on my behalf, especially one that directly affects me. And two, for God’s sake, be honest with me.”

The wrestling pro pair called off their engagement via an exclusive statement to Us Weekly in April. “While this decision as a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for each other,” the former couple of six years said at the time. “We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

Bella told Us on May 16 that wedding planning forced her to confront the issues in her relationship. “[It made] these feelings that I’ve stored away for the past six years come to life,” she explained. “So I just had to hit them head on and now the cameras are rolling.”

Despite their split, Bella is open to reconciliation. “I’m definitely hopeful. John is a keeper,” added the reality star, who recently tried returning her ring to an unwilling Cena. “He is such an amazing man and I truly hope that our past can come together, we can live together happily ever after. Maybe we won’t, but I have hope.”

Total Bellas airs on Sundays on E! at 9 p.m. ET.

